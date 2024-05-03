"Fella must be drunk", "Won't be a bad signing" - Fans react as Juventus star changes his profile picture to himself in a Manchester United shirt

Manchester United fans were left confused on Friday (May 3) when Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie seemingly thought he'd sealed a move to Old Trafford.

McKennie changed his Facebook profile picture to a photoshopped snap of him donning a Red Devils jersey. He captioned it:

"I'm here!"

McKennie, 25, has been linked with a move to Manchester United as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his squad this summer. GIVEMESPORT reported in March that the Premier League giants were plotting a move for the American midfielder whose contract expires in 2025.

Whether the former Leeds United loanee has jumped the gun remains to be seen. He's impressed this season with 10 assists in 35 games across competitions after a frustrating loan spell at Elland Road.

The Old Trafford faithful were perplexed by McKennie's social media actions. He's since updated his profile picture and he's back in Juve kit but fans are still questioning the bizarre occurrence.

One fan thinks the 51-cap USMNT international may have been on the booze:

"Fella must be drunk haha."

Another fan admitted they'd be happy for McKennie to join Ten Hag's side:

"Won't be a bad signing tbh."

Here's how other fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to McKennie's social media move to Manchester United:

"I wouldn't be surprised by Ten Hag actually wanting to sign him. he's done worse," one fan took the opportunity to criticize the Red Devils' manager.

"He's a proper troll," another fan wrote.

"Must be some sort of dare or bet loss," one fan pondered.

"Our budget midfielder signing already secured," another fan joked.

Weston McKennie's contract talks with Juventus reportedly stall amid Manchester United transfer talk

Weston McKennie looks to have halted contract negotiations.

Fichajes.com reports that negotiations between McKennie and Juve over a contract extension have stalled. There appears to be hesitance from the American's side over extending his stay at the Allianz Stadium.

McKennie joined the Old Lady from Bundesliga side Schalke for €21.9 million in July 2021. He's since made 131 appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists.

Juve could look to cash in on the former Leeds loanee this summer as he'll have a year left on his contract. Arsenal and Aston Villa are also in the mix as they look to strengthen their midfield.

McKennie spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Leeds. He couldn't help Manchester United's fierce rivals remain in the Premier League.