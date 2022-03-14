"Felt like we were at a funeral" - Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick opens up about the change in mood after derby defeat 

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick labelled his team the 'worst he has ever coached' in their defeat at the Etihad last Sunday.

The German manager also played down the Premier League side's chances of UEFA Champions League glory ahead of the Round of 16 second leg with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Rangnick said (via Mirror Sport) in this regard:

“This is what I like about this club. On Sunday, I almost felt like we were at a funeral, that it was already dead and the end of the decade or whatever. It felt like it was the worst team I ever coached."

Rangnick then went on to describe the confusing nature of expectations of the Manchester faithful after every game, continuing:

"Now, after a 3-2 win against Tottenham, we're discussing our chances to win the Champions League. Ask me that question should we reach the Champions League final. Right now, I don't really think it makes sense."

The former RB Leipzig manager went on to describe Saturday's huge win over Spurs as a final of sorts. Rangnick added that the three points were vital in United's chase for fourth place in the Premier League, saying:

“(Saturday) was the Premier League and, for us, almost a final. Had we not won, it would have been almost impossible to finish fourth. Now, we're still not in the best possible position, but we're still in the race. We're fully aware we can't afford to drop any more points, so we have to win almost all the games.”

Can Manchester United win the UEFA Champions League?

Manchester United face Atletico on Tuesday.

Despite Rangnick playing down Manchester United's chances of Champions League glory, they are still in the competition and in with a shout of winning their fourth title.

The squad at the German's disposal has an abundance of experience in the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane won the competition four times at Real Madrid. Ronaldo has also won the title at United once, making him the only five-time winner in the Champions League era.

Despite their woeful performances this season, there is still a possibility they could do a Chelsea, who won the trophy in 2012 without playing their best football.

A win over Atletico at Old Trafford on Tuesday will see United into the last eight, where Manchester City and Liverpool are already there. United will require their players to pull off somewhat of a miracle to go all the way.

Rangnick said about the club's Champions League ambitions:

“On Tuesday, we have the next final to try to proceed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Everybody in this club - the fans, players, staff members, everybody - wants to be a part of the Champions League season after Tuesday. We want to proceed to the next round and the quarter-finals."

Nevertheless, it is difficult to see Manchester United in Paris come May despite Ronaldo scoring six times in six games this season.

