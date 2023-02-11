Fenerbahce star's agent claims Barcelona made approach over January transfer

Gonzalo Vargas, the agent of Fenerbahce striker Enner Valencia, has revealed that the Ecuador international was the subject of an inquiry from Barcelona in January.

Barcelona, who added seven new players to their ranks last summer, had a relatively quiet January transfer window. They did not make a single addition to their squad during the month.

That is not to say that the Blaugrana were not interested in strengthening their squad. Xavi was said to be keen to bring in a replacement for Memphis Depay, who joined Atletico Madrid for a meager amount of €3 million.

The Catalans' financial constraints, though, meant that they could not pursue their top targets. They were forced to consider potential low-cost options, although that too did not materialize.

In mid-January, Catalan daily SPORT presented a list of players Barcelona could sign for cheap to replace Depay. Among those mentioned in the list was Fenerbahce frontman Valencia.

While nothing came of those links, it has now emerged that the Camp Nou outfit did make an approach for Valencia last month. He was the subject of an inquiry from the Spanish table-toppers, according to his agent Vargas.

The representative admitted that the Catalans' interest did not go beyond an inquiry. However, he explained that being linked with a move to Camp Nou was a great source of pride for the player and his family. Vargas said on MachDeportes:

"There was an inquiry from FC Barcelona for Enner Valencia that did not prosper, but just being on the Catalan team's radar has been a source of pride for his family."

Valencia has been on Fenerbahce's books since joining them from Mexican club Tigres in 2020. However, his contract with the Turkish Super Lig club is expiring at the end of the current season. Addressing his future, Vargas said [via Ole]:

"We have talked about continuity [with Fenerbahce], although he also has other offers. Enner asked me to prioritize the sports part."

Having missed out on a potential transfer to Barcelona, it remains to be seen where Valencia's future lies now.

Barcelona sit atop the La Liga table

Financial constraints proved to be a headache for the Camp Nou outfit in the winter transfer window. However, things appear to be moving smoothly for the club on the pitch.

The Blaugrana are currently placed at the top of the La Liga table with 53 points from 20 matches. They notably boast an eight-point lead over defending champions Real Madrid in the title race.

