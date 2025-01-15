"Fergie would’ve booted him out the door" - Teddy Sheringham hits out at Manchester United star after recent comments 

Teddy Sheringham has claimed that Sir Alex Ferguson would have booted out Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. He believes that the Englishman's comments about a new challenge were unacceptable and would have seen him in the firing line of the legendary manager.

Sheringham told OLBG (via Metro) that he could not believe the comments from Rashford about wanting a new challenge. He said that the Englishman is a local player and should not be thinking of playing elsewhere. He said:

"I don’t know and I don’t really care. I think the way he’s come out and said that he’s ready for a new challenge is beyond me. You used to get foreigners coming into England saying that sort of thing and people think, 'yeah, okay'. However, when it’s one of your own from Manchester; a Manchester boy that should understand the privilege it is to play for Manchester United and where you’re at when you’re playing for Manchester United.

Trending

"Every player in the world growing up still wants to play for Manchester United and he’s saying now that he wants a new challenge somewhere. I don’t understand it. Fergie would’ve booted him out the door by now if he’d have said that while he was in his tenure. He’s obviously going to go somewhere, but I think his days are numbered at Man United."

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to AC Milan, with Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United also keeping tabs. Arsenal have also tabled an offer as per reports, but the Gunners are not in the race.

What did Marcus Rashford say about Manchester United exit?

Marcus Rashford spoke to Henry Winter just days after he was left out of the Manchester United squad to face Manchester City. The Englishman claimed that he was looking for a new challenge in his career and said:

"If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me. When I leave it’s going to be 'no hard feelings'. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Man United. That’s me as a person. For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps."

Marcus Rashford has not played the Red Devils since and has only made the bench once – for the defeat to Newcastle United in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback