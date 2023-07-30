Fermin Lopez contract situation revealed after impressive goal for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-0 in their pre-season friendly clash on Saturday, with Ousmane Dembele, Fermin Lopez, and Ferran Torres getting on the scoresheet. However, it was 20-year-old Lopez who stole the spotlight with a sensational left-footed strike that found the top left corner in the 85th minute.

Due to Fermin Lopez's impressive performance, his contract situation is up for review. With a deal in place until 2024, Barca may need to reconsider the terms of his contract, as the young talent is eager to succeed with the club, according to SPORT (via BarcaCentre).

Notably, Lopez enjoyed a productive loan spell at Linares, a Spanish third-tier side, where he netted 12 goals and provided four assists in 37 league games last season. While he has yet to make his competitive debut for Barca, manager Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that the young midfielder will be part of the first-team set-up this season.

Addressing reporters after the match against Real Madrid, Xavi expressed his belief in Lopez's abilities (via FootballTransfers):

“Fermin Lopez will not leave [Barca] on loan. He will stay with the first team this season. We don't have any exceptions for players. He trained very well. We think he can help us throughout the season.”

With his current contract expiring in 2024, it is likely that Barcelona will offer Fermin Lopez an extension in the near future, given his recent display of talent.

Fermin Lopez is celebrated with pride as he scores vital goal for Barcelona

Fermin Lopez emerged as the standout performer in Barcelona's 3-0 win against Real Madrid in Dallas. However, more than 8,000 kilometers away in El Campillo (Huelva), his family experienced an unforgettable moment of pride and joy.

Lopez's parents, Fermín and Lola, along with his younger brother Juan Antonio, gathered with close relatives to witness the match and cheer on the 20-year-old. As he stepped onto the pitch in the second half, his family's emotions ran high. His father fondly recalled the excitement that swept through him when he saw his son on the screen scoring the goal (via SPORT):

"When I saw that it came out in the second half, that there was my blonde ... 'Namás' that already gave me emotion and then he goes and plugged it in."

Lopez's journey began in their village team, joining Recreativo before he eventually made his mark at Betis, prior to getting into Barcelona. For the Lopez family, witnessing Fermín's success on such a grand stage was the realization of a cherished dream.