Fernando Santos leaves role as Portugal head coach after FIFA World Cup agony

Fernando Santos has left his position as Portugal's head coach following their quarter-final exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Selecao saw their campaign end in limp fashion after a 1-0 loss to Morocco, with Cristiano Ronaldo walking off the pitch in tears.

The 37-year-old was keen to guide his nation to their first ever FIFA World Cup trophy in what was likely his last time in the competition, but endured a tough run instead.

Portugal reached the last-eight of the World Cup for the first time since 2006 and were the favorites to beat Morocco, who instead pulled off a surprise 1-0 win to send the Portuguese packing.

Santos, who has been in charge of the side since 2014, has now officially stepped down from his managerial position, and it's been reported that a new coach will be appointed in the next few weeks.

One name that has been linked with the job is Jose Mourinho. He's Portuguese by nationality, but has never ventured into international territory before in his illustrious career.

The 59-year-old is currently the manager of Serie A giants AS Roma, but there are reports that Portugal are ready to make him an exceptional offer by allowing him to remain in charge of the club while simultaneously managing Portugal.

It's quite a prospect, given it doesn't happen often. Kevin Keegan was the last man to manage both club and country when he took over England's reign in 1999 while he was Fulham's head coach.

Portugal need a rejig following 2022 FIFA World Cup heartbreak

The Portuguese team won two titles under Santos, the Euro 2016 and the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League, but their playing style got progressively worse.

Their inability to break down a team playing low-block was laid bare against Belgium at the Euros last year and once again against Morocco this year.

The new manager will also be tasked with getting the best out of some young players, while also seeing how to integrate Ronaldo, who turns 38 in February.

