Ferran Torres becomes first Barcelona player since Lionel Messi to achieve unique feat in 4-2 Real Betis win

Ferran Torres became the first Barcelona player to score a freekick as well as a hattrick since Lionel Messi. He did so in the Blaugrana's 4-2 victory in La Liga against Real Betis on Sunday (January 21).

The game against Betis was Torres' 100th game for Barca in all competitions and he marked the occasion with a wonderful hattrick. He even grabbed the assist for Barca's other goal, scored by Joao Felix, capping off an incredible outing.

In September last year, he had also become the first player since Messi to score a freekick for the club. Real Betis were once again on the receiving end as Torres sent a freekick through the wall to score Barca's third on a night they won 5-0.

A product of the Valencia academy, Torres moved to Manchester City in the summer of 2020 for a reported €33.5 million. He was mighty impressive for Pep Guardiola's side, netting 16 and assisting four in 43 games in all competitions mostly off the bench.

The forward earned himself a move to Barcelona two years later, for a reported sum of €55 million. He struggled to establish himself in the team early on but always had a positive mentality and has slowly become an important player for the Catalan side. In 100 games for the Blaugrana, the Spaniard has scored 25 goals and assisted 13 times.

Lionel Messi scored an astounding 48 hattricks and 50 free-kicks in the 17 seasons he spent at the Camp Nou. Although the La Masia academy products have been stepping their game up recently, it would presumably take some time for any player to match those kinds of numbers at Barcelona.

Joao Cancelo sends message of confidence to Joao Felix after his goal in Barcelona's win against Betis

Joao Cancelo sent a message of confidence on his Instagram story to fellow Portugal and Barcelona teammate Joao Felix after his superb goal against Betis in La Liga.

Cancelo, who is out with a knee ligament injury, was watching on at home and saw his compatriot steer Barca into the lead. Felix scored an incredible goal from outside the box, using the outside of his boot to curl the ball past a helpless Rui Silva.

Cancelo wrote (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Let’s go, my boy Joao Felix... Let them talk! Nothing beats talent."

Felix had been in a poor run of form recently and had come under fire for his sub-par performances. However, against Betis, he truly demonstrated his impeccable talent and reminded everyone why Barcelona brought him in on loan.