FFF president Noel Le Graet apologizes to Zinedine Zidane for "awkward remarks that created a misunderstanding"

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet has apologized to Zinedine Zidane after his fairly blistering comments about the legendary French midfielder.

France lost to Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final and were denied a chance at becoming back-to-back world champions and this caused speculation over Didier Deschamps' future as the France national team's manager.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy French Football Federation President Noël Le Graët on Zinedine Zidane being linked to the Brazil job:



“I don't care, he can go where he wants! Did he contact me to coach the French team? I would not have picked up the phone. Make a special program for him to find a club.” French Football Federation President Noël Le Graët on Zinedine Zidane being linked to the Brazil job:“I don't care, he can go where he wants! Did he contact me to coach the French team? I would not have picked up the phone. Make a special program for him to find a club.”

Zidane, who has been unemployed since being replaced by Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid boss in 2021, was one of the names being thrown around as a potential replacement. Multiple reports have suggested the possibility of the former France international becoming head coach.

The Frenchman himself admitted his desire to become Les Bleus' manager in the future (via FIFA's official website). However, FFF president Noel Le Graet firmly dismissed these links and said (via Give Me Sport):

"If Zidane tried to contact me, no, I wouldn’t have picked up the phone. Of course not, I wouldn’t have even picked up the phone. He had a lot of supporters, some were waiting for Deschamps to leave. But who can seriously criticise Deschamps? No one can."

Following his harsh remarks about the former Real Madrid star, the FFF president has now asked for his forgiveness. Le Graet said (via RMC Sport):

"I want to apologize for these remarks which do not reflect my thoughts, nor my consideration for the player he was and the coach he has become. I gave an interview to RMC that I should not have granted because he was looking for controversy by opposing Didier to Zinédine Zidane, two monuments of French football."

The FFF president admitted to having made 'awkward remarks' and said that he has immense respect for the legendary French midfielder. Le Graet said:

"I admit to having made awkward remarks that created a misunderstanding. Zinedine Zidane knows the immense esteem I have for him, like all French people."

Deschamps' contract has now been extended until 2026, meaning he will remain France boss at the next FIFA World Cup.

France star Kylian Mbappe leaps to Zinedine Zidane's defense after harsh comments by La Graet

Following the FFF president's remarks, France superstar Kylian Mbappe rushed to his fellow countryman's defense. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) talisman said on Twitter:

"Zidane is France, we don't disrespect the legend like that..."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Respect 🤝 Mbappe wasn't impressed with French Football Federation President Noel Le Graet's comments about Zinedine ZidaneRespect 🤝 Mbappe wasn't impressed with French Football Federation President Noel Le Graet's comments about Zinedine Zidane 😮Respect 🤝 https://t.co/TYOlhvM2du

Most recently, the former Real Madrid midfielder rejected an offer to become the USMNT head coach.

Zizou has had an extremely illustrious career and is considered one of the greatest midfielders of his generation. The Frenchman has won 108 caps for his national side, recording 31 goals on the international stage. He also played an instrumental role in France's 1998 FIFA World Cup winning campaign and received the Ballon d'Or that year.

