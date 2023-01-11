FIFA 23 Team of the Year shortlist: PSG superstar Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar make it, Cristiano Ronaldo misses out

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have made the shortlist for the FIFA 23 Team of the Year shortlist, but Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo misses out.

It marks the first time since the Team of the Year concept was introduced by EA Sports in FIFA 09 that Ronaldo has not been included. Ronaldo, Messi and Sergio Ramos are the only three players in the FIFA 09 Team of the Year who are still active.

SPORTbible @sportbible Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA 23 rating brutally slashed just days after Al-Nassr transfer, his lowest in 12 years. Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA 23 rating brutally slashed just days after Al-Nassr transfer, his lowest in 12 years. https://t.co/7C8HxpSWuq

Ronaldo, though, didn't make the 11-man final team this year. Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski were part of the attack in 2021. Messi is also on the 100-man list this year along with his PSG teammates Neymar and Mbappe.

Liverpool's Uruguayan star Darwin Nunez is also part of the 100-man list for the first time in his career.

Players who will be selected in the final XI will get the necessary boost to their ratings and extra Ultimate Team features. Fans can vote for their picks among 100 nominees till January 17. The Team of the Year will be announced on January 19 by EA Sports.

Former goalkeeper says Gareth Bale was as good as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Malaga CF vs Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Gareth Bale recently announced his retirement from professional football. The Welshman played for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid during his career.

Former USMNT goalkeeper Brad Friedel has said that Bale was at the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Speaking to OLBG, he said (via GOAL):

"Other than Ronaldo and Messi, there was no one better in the world towards the end of his time at Tottenham Hotspur and at Real Madrid. He was big, powerful, good in the air and with a great left foot. He had everything, and he was one of the very best I’ve ever shared a pitch with. Gareth Bale lifted the level of everyone around him. He’s a very mellow, nice guy. There’s nothing to dislike about him."

Bale's high standards were never in doubt. However, persistent injury issues prevented him from flourishing as much as fans would have wanted him to.

Nevertheless, Bale managed to provide fans with many memorable moments. His spectacular bicycle kick against Liverpool in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final and wing-touching run to leave Marc Batra for dead before scoring against Lionel Messi's Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final are just a few.

Poll : 0 votes