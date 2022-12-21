FIFA delete 'GOAT debate is settled' tweet after fans accuse them of favoring Lionel Messi and disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA has deleted their recent tweet after fans claimed that the post was disrespectful towards Cristiano Ronaldo and was favoring Lionel Messi.

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on December 18. The tournament's official Twitter account claimed that Messi's victory has settled his so-called 'GOAT' debate with Ronaldo.

Coming from a governing body, the claim justifiably didn't sit well with the fans. While the PSG star forward certainly made a remarkable achievement with the honor, it doesn't downplay Ronaldo's incredible career over the years.

The tweet was later deleted. However, the account couldn't help themselves and took another jibe at Ronaldo.

They tweeted, "Thumbs up if you really enjoyed the #FIFAWorldCup." The post was accompanied by an image of Ronaldo.

The Portuguese legend's campaign was far from ideal in Qatar. He scored only one goal during the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo was also benched by Fernando Santos in both of Portugal's knockout games and was used as a substitute.

A 1-0 loss to Morocco in the quarter-final meant the 37-year-old superstar's campaign ended early.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, had a great tournament. He scored seven goals and provided three assists.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti made an interesting observation in Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have pushed each other to new heights during their remarkable careers. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti pointed that out when asked for his verdict on the topic.

He told Radio Anch'io Sport (via 90min):

"This duel gave them both motivations, In recent years, they have been the main players in the world of football, playing great and scoring many goals. Messi closes his career with the World Cup, CR7 closes it in a different way, but it was extraordinary anyway. Especially here, in Madrid, he will remain forever in the hearts of the fans."

Ronaldo is currently without a club after the mutual termination of his Manchester United contract last month. Speaking about the Portuguese's potential next move, Ancelotti said:

"I don't know what he will do in his future, he is still very competitive, he wants to compete at the highest level and I don't think the Arab world can be suitable for him in this regard."

Troll Football @UKTrollFootball



Cristiano Ronaldo - 41 Years Old

Lionel Messi - 39 Years Old

Neymar Jr - 34 Years Old



At the 2026 World Cup:Cristiano Ronaldo - 41 Years OldLionel Messi - 39 Years OldNeymar Jr - 34 Years Old At the 2026 World Cup:🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo - 41 Years Old🇦🇷 Lionel Messi - 39 Years Old🇧🇷 Neymar Jr - 34 Years Old💔 https://t.co/JXIPt5EyE0

Poll : 0 votes