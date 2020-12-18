FIFA The Best Award: FIFPro World XI announced

The fifth edition of FIFA's The Best awards took place on Thursday as Bayern Munich and Liverpool came away as the big winners on the night. The awards ceremony took place virtually and the top men and women footballers from across the globe were honored for their performances this year.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski came away with the night's biggest award as the Polish hitman was named FIFA Player of the Year ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Another Bayern Munich player that also came away with some silverware was Manuel Neuer as he was awarded the FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year. Bayern Munich won the treble last year, therefore it came as no surprise that their players won big on the night.

Robert Lewandowski's victory was especially significant, as the Pole became the first attacker apart from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the award since Ronaldinho had won it in 2005. The forward was immense for Bayern Munich as he scored an astonishing 55 goals in 47 appearances for Bayern Munich, as he led them to the treble.

Jurgen Klopp beat out Marcelo Bielsa and Hans-Dieter Flick for the Coach of the Year award, as his Liverpool side ran away with the Premier League. Heung-min Son won the Puskas Award for his brilliant solo goal against Burnley.

FIFA FIFPRO Men's World XI

The team of the year selections came as no surprise as the team was dominated by players from Bayern Munich and Liverpool. Both the clubs had stunning seasons, and their players deserved to be in the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos took their customary spots in the World XI as well. Ramos has now been named in the FIFA World XI eleven times, a feat only bettered by Ronaldo and Messi.

The only other name that did not belong to either Bayern Munich or Liverpool was Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian had a stunning season for City last season as he was voted Premier League and PFA Player of the season.

FIFA World XI:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool/Brazil)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool/England), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid/Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich/Canada)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/Belgium), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich and Liverpool/Spain), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich/Germany)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Poland)