“FIFA cannot use this referee for this type of match” – Lionel Messi claims referee was not ‘up to the task’ during Argentina’s FIFA World Cup QF win

Argentina captain Lionel Messi made a stunning claim about referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz after his team's win against the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lahoz handed out 17 yellow cards during the game. On 13 occasions, the yellow card was given for arguing.

Messi believes the referee failed to do his duties properly. Speaking after the game, the star forward said (via The Independent):

"I don’t want to speak about referees because after they will sanction you. But people saw what happened. I think FIFA must take care of this. It cannot put a referee like that for a match of such magnitude, of such importance. The referee cannot fail to be up to the task."

Lahoz is a 45-year-old Spanish referee and has taken charge of several high-profile games during his career. However, according to Messi, his performance in the FIFA World Cup last-eight game was far from acceptable.

Messi, who scored and assisted against the Netherlands, also spoke about his team's performance in the game. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar said:

"A lot of joy and relief. It wasn’t to go to penalty kicks. We suffered too much for how it all happened. But it’s the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Going through is the most beautiful and impressive thing. Argentina is among the top four, because we show game after game that we know how to play each game with the same intensity, with the same will.”

Lionel Messi's former Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero not happy with refereeing during FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash

Multiple brawls broke out during the high-tension clash between Argentina and the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. BBC pundit Martin Keown also expressed his displeasure at the officiating in the match. The former Arsenal defender said:

"I think the referee is losing the plot here." (via GOAL)

Lionel Messi's former Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero also kept a close eye on the game. The former Barcelona and Manchester City striker hit out at Lahoz as he wrote on Twitter:

"How this referee likes to attract attention, my God."

Despite the controversies, the Albiceleste have now advanced to the last four and will play Croatia on 14 December.

