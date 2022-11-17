FIFA World Cup 2022: 22 best players under the age of 22 who are set to be part of the tournament in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching and with that is interest in the exciting players that will be on display

The likes of Argentina's Lionel Messi, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, and France's Kylian Mbappe will all be hoping to impress in Qatar.

However, what about the younger talent that will be dazzling during the tournament?

Here, we take a look at 22 players under the age of 22 who could catch the eye at the FIFA World Cup:

#22 Giovanni Reyna - United States / Borussia Dortmund (20)

USA's exciting attacker

Reyna is quickly emerging as one of the USA's brightest talents, making 16 appearances for BvB this season, scoring two goals and contributing as many assists.

#21 Jeremy Sarmiento - Ecuador / Brighton & Hove Albion (20)

The Ecuadorian winger has been impressive for Brighton when called upon this season.

He is versatile and boasts an electric pace, making 10 appearances, providing an assist for the Seagulls thus far during his time at the Amex Stadium.

#20 Youssoufa Moukoko - Germany / Borussia Dortmund (17)

Moukoko makes history at the FIFA World Cup

The youngest player at the FIFA World Cup, Moukoko has shone for Dortmund this season with six goals and as many assists in 22 appearances.

The teenage frontman may not get the necessary minutes to display his talent.

#19 Ansu Fati - Spain / Barcelona (20)

If it weren't for the Barca winger's hamstring injury last season, we may be talking about the one to watch at the FIFA World Cup.

Fati is an extraordinary talent who has managed three goals and three assists in 20 appearances this season at the Nou Camp.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Luis Enrique called up Ansu Fati to make him a key part of the frontline. The manager is convinced that Ansu will be important for the Spanish national team. Luis Enrique called up Ansu Fati to make him a key part of the frontline. The manager is convinced that Ansu will be important for the Spanish national team.— @sport https://t.co/hRNmk2cCTl

#18 Pape Matar Sarr - Senegal / Tottenham Hotspur (20)

Sarr's impressive 2020-21 campaign with Ligue 1 outfit Metz earned him a move to Antonio Conte's Tottenham.

Sarr scored one goal and provided three assists in the 2020-21 season and is known for his dominance in the middle of the park.

#17 Ricardo Pepi - USA / FC Groningen (on loan from Augsburg) (19)

Pepi is an exciting prospect who is dazzling in the Eredivisie with Groningen.

The American teenage striker has scored seven goals in 15 appearances this season.

#16 Takefusa Kubo - Japan / Real Sociedad (21)

Kubo has been exciting fans in La Liga with Sociedad, making 17 appearances, scoring two goals, and providing four assists.

The 21-year-old has been dubbed the 'Japenese Messi' as he rose up the youth ranks in Barcelona's La Masia academy.

#15 Moises Caicedo - Ecuador / Brighton (21)

The talented Ecuadorian midfielder has been instrumental in Brighton's impressive start to the season.

He has made 15 appearances, scoring one goal and the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping tabs.

#14 Josko Gvardiol - Croatia / RB Leipzig (20)

The Croatian is versatile and is one of the Bundesliga's top emerging defenders.

He particularly impressed in Leipzig's 3-2 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League, where he scored the opener.

#13 Rodrygo - Brazil / Real Madrid (21)

There isn't much needed to say about Rodrygo, who lit up the Champions League last season.

Without his double against Manchester City in the semi-finals, Madrid fail to lift the European title.

#12 Antony - Brazil / Manchester United (22)

United boss Erik ten Hag was eager to sign Antony from former club Ajax and did so for a hefty €95 million.

The Brazilian winger became the first Red Devils player to score in his first three consecutive league fixtures.

#11 Enzo Fernandez - Argentina / Benfica (21)

Argentina's midfield maestro

Fernandez only arrived at Benfica in the summer, and already several European heavyweights are taking notice.

The Argentine midfielder has made 24 appearances, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

He may be one to watch for La Albiceleste at the FIFA World Cup.

#10 William Saliba - France / Arsenal (21)

Arsenal fans already have a song for the French defender who has been a key part of their incredible defense this season.

He has made 17 appearances with the Gunners keeping seven clean sheets.

Arsenal @Arsenal PL Player of the Match



...SALIBA!



How much love for Wilo's performance, Gooners? PL Player of the Match...SALIBA!How much love for Wilo's performance, Gooners? 🏆 PL Player of the Match🎵 ...SALIBA!😍 How much love for Wilo's performance, Gooners? https://t.co/kgEw0F4STL

#9 Nuno Mendes - Portugal / Paris Saint-Germain (20)

The Portuguese left-back has been in fine form at the Parc des Princes, playing with talent such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Mendes has both an attacking and defensive nous, scoring two goals and providing four assists in 17 appearances.

#8 Eduardo Camavinga - France / Real Madrid (20)

Competent on the ball and relentless in winning it back, Camavinga is everything you want in a midfielder.

The Frenchman has excelled at Madrid, making 20 appearances this season.

He will be vital for Les Bleus if they are to have success at the FIFA World Cup.

#7 Gavi - Spain / Barcelona (18)

The 2022 Kopa Trophy winner

This year's Kopa Trophy winner, Gavi, is likely to be an influential player for Barca and Spain for years to come.

He has made 19 appearances this season, providing an assist.

#6 Alphonso Davies - Canada / Bayern Munich (22)

Davies is already a Champions League winner, having played in Bayern's 1-0 final victory over PSG in 2021.

Many deem him to be the best left-back in world football, and he has made 19 appearances, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

#5 Bukayo Saka - Arsenal / England (21)

Saka has been instrumental in Arsenal's Premier League table-topping start to the campaign.

The English winger has scored five goals and contributed six assists in 20 appearances, showing maturity beyond his years.

Saka could be the catalyst for the Three Lions to achieve glory at the FIFA World Cup.

#4 Aurelien Tchouameni - France / Real Madrid (22)

Casemiro's replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu has fit Los Blancos' midfield like a glove.

Tchouameni cost Madrid €80 million from AS Monaco this past summer but has already made 18 appearances, providing two assists.

He will likely sit alongside Camavinga in France's midfield during the FIFA World Cup.

#3 Pedri - Spain / Barcelona (19)

A La Masia academy product, Pedri has already displayed his talents on the international stage with Spain.

The Barca midfielder made six appearances at the European Championships last year.

#2 Jamal Musiala - Germany / Bayern Munich (19)

Musiala has become vital for both Bayern and Die Mannschaft.

The attacker has wowed fans in the Bundesliga this season with captivating performances, scoring 12 goals and contributing 10 assists.

Germany fans are pinning their hopes on Musiala excelling at the FIFA World Cup.

#1 Jude Bellingham - England / Borussia Dortmund (19) - The 2022 FIFA World Cup youngster to watch

England's rising star

Bellingham has become Europe's most sought-after teenage midfielder with his brilliance at Signal Iduna Park.

The youngest captain in the club's history, Bellingham has managed nine goals and three assists in 22 appearances.

There is a reason why Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City are eager to sign him.

Bellingham is the teenager to look out for at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude One of my biggest dreams growing up was to play at a world cup, I’m so grateful to have been given the chance to do so. Will give everything to try and make it a tournament that the country can be proud of. Let’s go.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 One of my biggest dreams growing up was to play at a world cup, I’m so grateful to have been given the chance to do so. Will give everything to try and make it a tournament that the country can be proud of. Let’s go.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ https://t.co/fMtNRSnvMx

