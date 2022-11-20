FIFA World Cup 2022: Arsenal star reveals England team's penalty shootout practice and tactics in Qatar 

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has explained how England have changed their strategy for penalty shootouts ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The English shot-stopper revealed that his international teammates are taking penalties on the training ground without goalkeepers between the sticks.

England have had a poor penalty shootout record on the international stage. Overall, the Three Lions have been in ten penalty shootouts at major international tournaments. They have lost on six occasions, including three FIFA World Cups (via Transfermarkt).

Most recently, the Three Lions lost the UEFA Euro 2020 finals against Italy on penalties. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka were unable to convert from the spot.

England have now found new methods to improve their penalty record ahead of this year's FIFA World Cup.

According to Ramsdale, the Three Lions are using a skill net on the training ground that forces penalty-takers to aim for the corners.

The Arsenal goalkeeper said (via The Mirror):

"It can become detrimental if they are taking them against goalkeepers because we then start to know where they are going. If I know where you are going seven times out of ten and I start cheating and going early and start saving them, you might start worrying about it. We have something which is called a skills net where the corners are open."

He added:

"At the moment the lads are just working on technique. Everybody can take penalties, it is just those fine pressure-margins which we can’t recreate out there unfortunately."

"He will be ready if called on" - Pundit claims Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is ready for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards believes Ramsdale will be ready for the Qatar FIFA World Cup if called upon by England manager Gareth Southgate.

The pundit has attributed the Englishman's stellar form for Arsenal to his confidence off the pitch.

The Gunners enjoy the No. 1 spot in the Premier League table and are five points clear of Manchester City.

They have only conceded 11 goals in 14 league fixtures so far, which is a testament to Ramsdale's shot-stopping prowess this season.

However, the Arsenal goalkeeper will have to compete with England's No. 1 Jordan Pickford and Newcastle United's Nick Pope for a spot between the sticks.

Richards insists that Ramsdale will be ready if asked to rise to the occasion. The former England international wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

"I met him recently during filming for A League of their Own and I was won over by him. He's a lad you cannot help but enjoy being around and the confidence he has off the pitch has helped his performances. He goes to Qatar on top of the league with Arsenal and he will be ready if called on."

