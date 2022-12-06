Chelsea and Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta admitted to being impressed with Gavi on the youngster's debut for La Roja last year.

Gavi made an eye-catching breakthrough with Barcelona last year. He was subsequently called up to Spain's UEFA Nations League squad by Luis Enrique.

He made his first appearance against Italy in the semi-finals at just 17 years and 62 days, making him the nation's youngest debutant in history.

The midfielder hasn't looked back ever since, becoming a key member of the Spanish team. He also became their youngest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history with his strike against Costa Rica in their opening game in Qatar.

Azpilicueta, who was in the side when Gavi made his international bow, heaped praise on their current crop of players. He reserved special praise for the Barcelona starlet, telling The Guardian (via GOAL):

“This is a new generation. There are times you help but the kids now have such confidence. Take Gavi’s debut. They were telling me: ‘Keep him calm.’ What do you mean, ‘Keep him calm’? Normally you have to get them going, push them. No, no, not him: there he was kicking people. I was like: there’s no way I could have done that at 17.”

Gavi has earned 16 caps with Spain, netting thrice. He's been included in their starting lineup to face Morocco today (December 6) in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has become the youngest player to start a knockout game in the competition in 64 years after Pele.

The midfielder's performances with Barcelona also earned him a new long-term contract in September, which had a staggering release clause of €1 billion.

Spain take on Morocco today for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final

Speaking of Spain, the 2010 world champions are in action against Morocco in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today.

La Roja haven't progressed beyond this stage in 12 years when they went all the way in South Africa for their first FIFA World Cup title.

Luis Enrique's team were beaten 2-1 by Japan in their last group game. However, they managed to progress into the knockout stages ahead of Germany on goal difference.

Although Spain are the favorites to beat Morocco, the Atlas Lions are a mean outfit that held Croatia before defeating Belgium in the group stages.

