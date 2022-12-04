FIFA World Cup 2022: Jamie Carragher hails Lionel Messi with ‘GOAT’ tweet after Argentine superstar scores in his 1000th career game

Jamie Carragher hailed Argentina captain Lionel Messi for his performance against Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste won the Round of 16 game by a scoreline of 2-1. The game was a special personal occasion for Messi as well. The little magician played his 1000th senior professional game against the Socceroos.

Messi found the back of the net in style in the 35th minute of the game. After being fed by Nicolas Otamendi, the Argentine maestro blasted the ball home from inside the area to open the scoring for his country.

Jamie Carragher kept an eye on the game as the Liverpool legend tweeted a GOAT sign to acknowledge Messi's greatness.

Messi has now scored three goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is leading the race for the Golden Boot along with Kylian Mbappe, Cody Gakpo, Marcus Rashford, Enner Valencia, and Marcus Rashford.

He also surpassed Diego Maradona's tally of eight goals in the FIFA World Cup. Gabriel Batistuta (10) is now the only Argentine to score more World Cup goals than Lionel Messi.

Julian Alvarez also found the back of the net for the 2014 finalists. Craig Goodwin's deflected goal (later given as an own goal against Enzo Fernandez) in the 77th minute gave the Socceroos a glimmer of hope.

However, Argentina clung to the narrow lead in a game that had a nerve-wracking finish.

Apart from the goal, Messi was simply stupendous throughout the game. His magical runs often left Australian defenders clueless. It was a mesmerizing display from the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar.

Argentina and Messi will face the Netherlands in their next World Cup game on December 9.

Lionel Messi needs to be at his best at the FIFA World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands

Lionel Messi in action - Argentina v Australia: Round of 16

Australia gave Lionel Messi and Argentina a few nervy moments during the enthralling Round of 16 clash. The Netherlands can be expected to test the Albiceleste even more.

Facing the likes of Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, and more is a frightening prospect for any team. Argentina will have to be ready with Messi at his peak if they are to get past Louis van Gaal's side and book a slot in the last four of the FIFA World Cup.

