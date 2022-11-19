FIFA World Cup 2022: Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk names the greatest Netherlands World Cup star of all time 

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk recently named Dennis Bergkamp as his country's greatest-ever World Cup star ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

In a recent interview with GQ, the Dutchman said that while he could have picked the legendary Johan Cruyff, he has never seen him play. Hence, he sided with Arsenal legend Bergkamp:

"I could say Johan Cruyff, but I've never really seen him play, so I will say Dennis Bergkamp. We discussed the goal he scored against Argentina. But just in general, how he was as a player. My first memories of him were in the Premier League in 'The Invincibles' Arsenal team with Henry and Bergkamp, Vieira, Overmars. That was a great era for them and something we, as Dutch people, enjoy as well."

Bergkamp's goal against Argentina in the quarter-finals of the 1998 FIFA World Cup was a thing of beauty. He received a long overhead pass from the midfield and controlled it masterfully, dribbling the ball past a defender on the right, before smashing it into the goal.

The Dutch team won the quarter-final but lost to Brazil in the semi-final of the tournament.

The Netherlands failed to qualify for the 2018 edition of the World Cup. However, they are back in the big league for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. When asked about fans' expectations, the Liverpool defender said:

"I would say there's always pressure on the national team. Over the years, we've had fantastic players playing in the biggest leagues and doing well, winning Champions Leagues, all this stuff. So there's always going to be pressure but there's also always going to be the support that we need.

"We have a group in the World Cup that has Senegal, Qatar, and Ecuador, so it's going to be tough. The whole country will say that's going to be easy but it's never easy at a World Cup. So we have to take it game by game and focus on what's ahead of us."

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk spoke about his responsibilities as captain ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will captain the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Speaking about his responsibilities, he said:

"Having responsibility is a nice feeling. I can't lie. I feel important for the group and obviously on the pitch, but also outside of the pitch, and I want to feel that I can help each and everyone in any way. But I always feel that responsibility because of the position I play.

"At centre back, you have an overview of everything. With my voice as well, the height, you have the presence, you just have to use it. But the responsibility you have as a captain is huge and it helps to keep me sharp, ready, and on my toes."

The Netherlands came close to winning the biggest trophy in global football when they reached the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. However, they lost to Spain in overtime, by a solitary goal.

In 2014, they reached the semis but went down to Argentina in a penalty shootout, before winning the third-place playoff against the hosts Brazil.

Overall, the Dutch side has reached the final of the FIFA World Cup thrice, but have failed to win the trophy. The Liverpool star would be hoping to end his country's wait for the title.

