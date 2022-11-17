FIFA World Cup 2022: Manchester City star admits he will not be fit enough to play England's opener against Iran 

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has admitted that he won't be fit enough for England's opening clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Iran.

Walker was a big doubt for the Three Lions after undergoing groin surgery. However, he was named in the final 26-man squad. The full-back is expected to miss the opening game, with Kieran Trippier emerging as the favorite to replace him.

England's first game in Group B is against Iran on November 21. The group also contains the USA and Wales.

Walker recently said (via Daily Mail):

"That is down to the manager. I think probably the first game is too short, but from then onwards I will be good and ready to go."

Walker further lauded the physios of his club and country who helped him get fit in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"To represent your country at any time is a great achievement, but this one is a special one due to the circumstances leading up to it just through the injury. It was an operation that I had and it was touch and go but full credit to the physios here and also at Manchester City for getting me back fit and healthy."

Walker further stated that he was never worried about missing the World Cup. He said:

"No, I was never worried [I wouldn’t make it]. I always have the belief in myself. 'As soon as the professor said I needed the surgery I was confident. It was just about making sure I prepared right on and off the field so that I would be alright."

Manchester City star reveals that difference in approach this season due to the FIFA World Cup 2022

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has revealed how his team have taken a different approach to the season due to the unusual timing of the World Cup.

Ake revealed that the Cityzens often start slow in the Premier League and then pick up the pace in November.

However, given domestic fixtures will be halted this season in November for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, they took a different approach. He said (via The Manchester Evening News):

"We spoke before the season about how the last few seasons we have started slowly as a team and then from November and December we started to kick on.

"We spoke about not having that November and December time so it was important to start well, This season we consciously spoke about a fast start because you never know what shape teams will be in after the World Cup."

City are second in the league with 32 points from 14 games, five points less than Arsenal.

