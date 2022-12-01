FIFA World Cup 2022: Pablo Zabaleta opens up on missing Argentina goal against Poland due to toilet break

Former Argentina international Pablo Zabaleta missed the moment his nation went ahead against Poland in their 2022 FIFA World Cup group game on Wednesday (November 30).

The Albiceleste won 2-0 to confirm their place in the Round of 16 as Group C winners and will face Australia on Saturday (December 3). Lionel Scaloni's side broke the deadlock barely a minute into the restart through Alexis Mac Allister, who converted from close range. Julian Alvarez's strike midway through the second half effectively sealed the game.

Zabaleta, now a commentator for the BBC, missed the moment, as he went to the bathroom.

Speaking after the game on the Match of the Day program, Gary Linekar asked him (via The Daily Star):

"Pablo, you went to the bathroom, you missed it."

Zabaleta responded:

"I know, yeah, I didn't expect that, to score so quick in the second half."

However, the 37-year-old was back in his seat for Alvarez's strike in the 67th minute that all but sealed Argentina's passage in the knockouts.

The Eagles watched on anxiously from their tablets as El Tri beat the Green Falcons 2-1, but Poland advanced into the last 16 on goal difference.

Zabaleta made viewers laugh by taking a witty jibe at his former rival Rio Ferdinand. The Argentine referried to Poland's nervy wait to learn about Mexico's result against Saudi Arabia with a similar incident in the Premier League ten years ago.

The former Manchester City defender compared that moment to Manchester United waiting to learn about City's result on the final day of the latter's historic 2011-12 Premier League-winning campaign. In a cheeky dig at Ferdinand, he said:

"Like in 2012"

Ferdinand responded:

"Can you get me off air please? Get me off air now. He's brought up the City stuff with Aguero's goal. He's out of order; you've gotta go now man."

The banter had everyone on the set in splits.

Argentina to face Australia in last 16

Argentina will take on Australia in the round of 16 on Saturday as the reigning Copa America champions aim to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014.

The Albiceleste won Group C while the Socceroos finished runners-up in Group D, setting them up on a collision course at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

The two teams will meet after more than 15 years, having last faced each other in September 2007 in a friendly, which Argentina won 1-0. Lionel Messi, who has never scored in the knockouts at the World Cup, will to break the duck after missing a penalty against Poland.

