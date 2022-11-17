FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo names which team he wants to play in the final 

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has told LiveScore that he wants to meet Brazil in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

There are just four days until the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar, and Portugal are among the favorites to win the tournament.

Fernando Santos has an impressive squad at his disposal, including the likes of Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Ruben Dias.

The journey to the World Cup final is a long one, and the Portuguese will begin their campaign in Group H with their opener against Ghana on 24 November.

They also take on Uruguay on 28 November and South Korea on 2 December.

Cristiano Ronaldo desires a clash with Brazil on 18 December at the Lusail Stadium in Doha if they advance from the group and make it to the final.

Selecao are the record holders, winning the competition on five occasions.

The Manchester United striker has admitted that he has been joking about the possibility with his club teammate Casemiro.

He spoke on a potential Brazil versus Portugal final (via his official Twitter account):

"I hope so, I joke with Casemiro and say the final will be Portugal/Brazil, wow, would be a dream...It's the World Cup, i'm dreaming, I know it will be difficult."

One issue players will have to deal with at the tournament is the weather, with temperatures set to be around 26 degrees Celcius.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is not fazed by the heat and prefers playing in hot conditions:

"The weather for me is not the issue, we are prepared as professional players we are capable to play in all conditions. I prefer to play in warm weather."

The United forward heads into the tournament lacking form. He has bagged just three goals and two assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

However, his record for his national team is an impressive one, as he has notched 117 goals and 43 assists in 191 international caps.

Wayne Rooney wants to see either Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo or Argentina's Lionel Messi win the FIFA World Cup

Rooney wants either of the attackers to achieve glory

Manchester United icon Rooney has admitted that he wants to see Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi win the FIFA World Cup.

Both have a trophy cabinet glistening with silverware, including national team winners' medals.

Ronaldo won the European Championships with Portugal in 2016, while Messi won the Copa America in 2021.

However, the FIFA World Cup evades the legendary duo, and Rooney wants to see either one of them lift the trophy in Qatar.

He said (via UtdPlug):

“I’d love to see either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi win the World Cup. It would be a fitting end to their incredible careers.”

This is anticipated to be the final time the two attackers will appear at the international tournament.

Ronaldo is now 37 and by the time the 2026 World Cup comes around, he will be 41.

Meanwhile, Messi has already announced that this will be his final appearance in the competition.

