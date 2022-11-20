FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal receive huge boost as Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo trains for the first time in Qatar

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo resumed training with Portugal ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday (19th November), according to Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera.

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Qatar as he prepares to lead Portugal in the latest edition of the FIFA World Cup. This is set to be his fifth, and possibly his last, World Cup participation.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, though, struggled with a case of gastroenteritis in recent days. The issue kept him out of Portugal's friendly match against Nigeria in Lisbon on Thursday (17th November).

Ronaldo has since recovered from the problem and resumed training with the rest of his teammates. According to the aforementioned source, he participated in his first World Cup training session on Saturday.

The Selecao thus had their first collective training session in Qatar ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo's return will be a huge boost for them as they prepare for their opener next week.

Fernando Santos' men are scheduled to face Ghana in their first group-stage match on Thursday (24th November). The Manchester United superstar appears to be on course to be fit for the game.

Apart from Ghana, Portugal will also lock horns with Uruguay and South Korea in the group stage of the World Cup. They will be hopeful of progressing into the knockout phase as group winners.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has fallen out with Manchester United ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Gastroenteritis is not the only problem Cristiano Ronaldo has faced in the days leading up to the FIFA World Cup. He made headlines after snippets from his interview with Piers Morgan emerged in the media.

In the said interaction, the 37-year-old launched an attack on his employers Manchester United, claiming he feels betrayed by them. He also criticized manager Erik ten Hag, former teammate Wayne Rooney and others.

A lot of people have talked both in favor of and against Ronaldo since the interview came out. Many believe he might have already played his last game for Manchester United.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have initiated appropriate steps in response to the forward's statements. It now remains to be seen if the Premier League giants will decide to relieve the player of his duties citing a breach of contract.

Ronaldo has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season. He found the back of the net thrice and provided two assists for his teammates in those matches.

Poll : 0 votes