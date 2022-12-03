FIFA World Cup 2022: Turkish commentator sacked mid-game during Morocco vs Canada after controversial claim

A Turkish commentator was fired mid-game for making an allegedly controversial statement during the FIFA World Cup Group F game between Morocco and Canada on December 1.

Morocco won the game by a scoreline of 2-1. Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech gave his country the lead in the fourth minute of the game.

Alper Bakircigil, who was on duty for Turkish broadcaster TRT, informed viewers that Ziyech's goal was not the fastest ever in the history of the World Cup.

He added that former Turkey striker Hakan Sukur still holds the record for the fastest World Cup goal. Sukur scored within 11 seconds during Turkey's 2002 FIFA World Cup third-place clash against South Korea.

H. S🅾️phia 🇺🇦 @HagiaSophia13 When the Turkish State Television TRT match announcer Alper Bakırcıgil said that Hakan Şükür @hakansukur had scored the earliest goal in the World Cup history, he was fired before the Canada - Morocco match ended. It wouldn't be a surprise if he was arrested. #WorldCup2022 When the Turkish State Television TRT match announcer Alper Bakırcıgil said that Hakan Şükür @hakansukur had scored the earliest goal in the World Cup history, he was fired before the Canada - Morocco match ended. It wouldn't be a surprise if he was arrested. #WorldCup2022 https://t.co/GAMSlv49xX

The information didn't sit well with the bosses of the commentator. He was replaced from duty during the half-time break and was later fired.

Bakircigil later took to Twitter to post a goodbye message. The tweet has since been deleted. It read (quoted by Tuttosport via GOAL):

"I was cut off from the TRT institution, where I worked proudly for many years, after the event that took place today. Separation is included in love. Hope to see you again. Goodbye..”

Sukur made 112 appearances for the Turkish national team, scoring 51 goals and providing 21 assists and was one of the most notable Turkish players in history.

However, after retiring from football, Sukur entered politics and was later linked to terrorism. Sukur and his family fled to the United States back in 2016 after being accused of being a part of a failed coup.

Bakircigil's sacking is likely due to a mention of the controversial former player's name on Turkish television.

Morocco are set to face Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup next

Morocco have been one of the suprise packages of the FIFA World Cup

Morocco has been one of the revelations of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Their performances on the pitch have earned plaudits from fans across the globe.

The north African country finished as the winner of Group F in the World Cup. Their journey in Qatar started with a goalless draw against 2018 finalists Croatia.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Morocco are the first African team to win their group since Nigeria in 1998 Morocco are the first African team to win their group since Nigeria in 1998 🇲🇦 https://t.co/1QbAnEgEP4

However, Ziyech and Co. stunned Belgium in the next game, earning a spectacular 2-0 win. The result was followed by a 2-1 triumph against Canada. They finished with seven points from three games and were at the top of Group F.

Walid Regragui's side will face Spain in the Round of 16 on December 6, at the Education City Stadium.

Get Netherlands vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes