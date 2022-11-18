FIFA World Cup 2022: Why did Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo miss training session and warm-up game against Nigeria? 

Cristiano Ronaldo sat out Portugal's training session and 4-0 friendly win over Nigeria ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Gastroenteritis.

The Manchester United attacker was not present at Portugal's training session on Thursday, November 17, nor did he play in the victory over Nigeria.

Bruno Fernandes scored a first-half double, while Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario added late strikes as Portugal secured a win ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Speculation has grown over the Red Devils forward staying out of the public limelight due to his controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, attacked Manchester United, claiming that he felt he had been betrayed, while also telling Morgan that he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

However, Selecção das Quinas manager Fernando Santos confirmed his absence was due to a stomach bug.

The Portuguese coach was asked if Ronaldo was missing due to his interview, to which Santos responded on Wednesday, November 16 (via Football Daily):

"If it was any other player, you will not ask that question. It's a fact that he's suffering gastroenteritis. Any player can suffer from gastroenteritis, it's a fact. So he is not ready to play tomorrow."

Cristiano Ronaldo's side start their FIFA World Cup campaign in Group H with their opener coming against Ghana on Thursday, November 24.

Portugal then face Uruguay on Monday, November 28, who eliminated them in the last 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Their final group stage comes against South Korea on Friday, December 2.

Ronaldo has lacked form heading into the tournament, scoring just three goals and contributing two assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

Fernandes explains his frosty handshake with Cristiano Ronaldo when meeting up before the FIFA World Cup

Fernandes clears up any rumors of a rift

As the Portuguese camp met with one another before heading to Doha, Qatar, there was an interesting incident between Cristiano Ronaldo and Fernandes.

The Manchester United duo were recorded giving each other a somewhat frosty handshake.

Many had speculated that Fernandes was unhappy with Ronaldo's interview, but the United midfielder has moved to play down speculation.

The former Sporting CP captain explained that their encounter was first caught on camera without sound, which raised suspicions.

However, the duo were actually joking with one another.

He said:

"They put the sound [on the TV] after. Did you hear it with the sound? In Portugal we have a problem [with that]. I was watching on one of the channels that was talking about that, saying it was 'cold' and 'bad' for 45 minutes. All of a sudden, they went to a break and the sound came on it and said that he was joking with me.

