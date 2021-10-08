AFC World Cup Qualifying: Saudi Arabia edge 1-0 win over lacklustre Japan

Saudi Arabia have dealt a blow to Japan’s Qatar 2022 qualifying campaign by edging a 1-0 win over them in front of a 45,000 strong crowd at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

The win cements their place in the second position in Group B of the AFC third round and enhances their chances of an automatic qualification spot for the next edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Japan, meanwhile, languish in third place with further doubts cast over their Qatar 2022 qualification campaign. They are six points adrift of an automatic qualification place. As it stands, they are headed for the fourth qualification round and subsequent inter-confederation play-offs if they are to secure a ticket at the next FIFA World Cup.

The first half passed by with much to be desired from both sides. Gaku Shibasaki forced a fingertip save from Saudi keeper Mohammed Al-Owais with an audacious shot from range at the 5-minute mark. From here, neither side offered much in the way of creativity, with chances largely coming from defensive errors and set pieces.

Vissel Kobe forward Yuya Osako was presented with arguably the best chance of the half when wing-back Hiroki Sakai delivered a pinpoint cross into the box from the right flank. Osako caught the ball on a left-footed volley but was unable to direct his shot on target. The half ended 0-0 with Japan perhaps seeing better chances.

The second half began in similar fashion, with half chances coming at both ends. The Saudis were looking a little more refreshed than their opponents and were now creating chances by playing through the Japanese defense. As time went on it was the home side who looked more likely to break the deadlock.

The moment came at the 70-minute mark when CD Leganés midfielder Shibasaki misplaced a back pass to center back Maya Yoshida. Saudi forward Firas al-Buraikan was sure to pounce on the error, beating Yoshida to the ball and breaking through on goal to fire past Samurai Blue keeper Shuichi Gonda.

Now in the driving seat, Saudi Arabia fell back into their defensive shape and looked comfortable in soaking up everything Japan had to offer. Despite making several changes, such as the introduction of Celtic ace striker Kyogo Furuhashi, coach Hajime Moriyasu was unable to have any impact on the game.

At the final whistle, jubilation swept the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium with qualification to Qatar 2022 one step closer for the Saudis. They now face a very manageable China side on October 13.

The Samurai Blue face group leaders Australia at Saitama Stadium next where they will be looking to recover some form.

