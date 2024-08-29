"Fight for every ball as if it were a plate of food" - Real Madrid youngster opens up on advice Casemiro once gave him

Mario Martin has highlighted the guidance former Real Madrid hero Casemiro gave him before the Brazilian left for Manchester United. The Spanish midfielder has joined Real Valladolid on loan for the season.

The 20-year-old is tipped to have a bright future at the Santiago Bernabeu and his development will be aided at Valladolid. He spoke about his aims upon joining Pucela and what Casemiro told him (via Madrid Xtra):

"Casemiro used to tell me to fight for every ball as if it were a plate of food, and that’s what I’ve come to do."

Martin appears to be inspired by Casemiro as he looks to kickstart his senior career. He's made four appearances for Real Madrid's first team but will expect more minutes at the Estadio Jose Zorilla.

Casemiro, 32, was a ball-winning machine during his nine-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazil international was vital for Los Blancos, putting out fires and helping his side break forward with his power and energy.

The veteran midfielder won 18 major trophies at Real Madrid, including five UEFA Champions League's. Martin has learned from arguably one of the best defensive midfielders of the modern era.

"It was really enjoyable" - Casemiro reflects on playing with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at Real Madrid

Casemiro won countless trophies alongside the iconic duo (Image - Getty)

Casemiro formed one of the most formidable midfield trios with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos during his Real Madrid career. They are often touted as the best midfield three in European football history.

The Brazilian recalled his time playing with Modric and Kroos during an interview with Manchester United's club media. He said the legendary pair were whom he's enjoyed playing most with:

“When you win, it's even more enjoyable, without a doubt. It's Luka Modric and Toni Kroos who I most enjoyed playing with. We played together for 10 years, a lot of finals, great games, a lot of training sessions and a lot of laughs in our day to day and in the dressing room. It was really enjoyable...obviously when you win as much as I did at Real Madrid, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are two players who will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Casemiro left Modric and Kroos in August 2022 when he joined United from Madrid in a €70.6 million deal. He's gone on to impress at Old Trafford with 12 goals and nine assists in 86 games, helping the Red Devils win the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Modric, 38, is the last of the trio remaining at the Bernabeu after Kroos, 34, retired earlier this summer. They will go down in Los Blancos history for their achievements.

