Filipe Luis reveals reason why he told Enzo Maresca he had four sleepless nights before facing Chelsea with Flamengo in Club World Cup

Flamengo manager Filipe Luis revealed that he told his Chelsea counterpart that he had four sleepless nights ahead of their Club World Cup clash. The sleepless nights paid off, as the Brazilian giants picked up a convincing 3-1 win over the Blues to seal their place in the Round of 16.

Former Chelsea left-back Luis has overseen a brilliant transformation at Flamengo, winning three titles in his young managerial career so far. He led his side to defeat Tunisian outfit Esperance in their opening game at the Club World Cup before facing Chelsea.

The Brazilian manager revealed after his side overcame the Blues that he spoke with Enzo Maresca after the game, admitting that he had sleepless nights because of the Blues. He pointed out to journalists that the UEFA Conference League winners have the most complete tactical play in Europe, and this understanding caused him to have trouble sleeping.

Trending

“I told Maresca I lost four nights sleep because they have the most complete tactical play in Europe and the players understand their model.”

Flamengo showed exactly why they are the leaders of the Brasileirao Serie A with a complete performance at the Lincoln Financial Field against the Blues. They have now secured top spot in Group D, while Chelsea and Esperance will battle for the other qualifying spot on Tuesday.

Filipe Luis' side have lost just three times since he took over the club in October 2024 and have posted a series of impressive results. They handed the Blues only their third defeat in an 11-game run that includes wins over Liverpool and Manchester United.

Flamengo stun ten-man Chelsea to seal Club World Cup Last-16 spot

Flamengo became the first South American team to confirm their place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup this year after a win over Chelsea. The Brazilian giants came from behind to pick up a 3-1 win over the Blues and claim their second win in as many games.

Enzo Maresca's side went ahead after 13 minutes when Pedro Neto ran through and slotted the ball into the back of the net after a defensive mix-up. The Brazilian outfit had to be patient and equalised in the 62nd minute, as Bruno Henrique tapped home from close range. They went ahead just three minutes later when former Manchester City man Danilo stabbed home from close range, as well.

The Blues were reduced to ten men in the 72nd minute as Nicolas Jackson, who was introduced four minutes prior, was shown a straight red card for a foul. Flamengo added a third goal through youngster Wallace Yan in the 83rd minute to seal a deserved win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More