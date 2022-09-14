“Final decision expected in the next few weeks” – Fabrizio Romano identifies ‘one of the main’ candidates as Chelsea reportedly close in on appointing new sporting director

Chelsea have identified Red Bull Salzburg’s Christoph Freund as one of the leading candidates for the role of their new sporting director, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues saw a change at the top this summer when Todd Boehly-led consortium became the club's new owners on May 7. In the weeks that followed, there was a marked change in personnel that included Marina Granovskaia leaving her role as the club's director.

Boehly became the club's interim sporting director and replaced Bruce Buck as Chelsea's chairman.

Earlier this month, the club surprisingly sacked Thomas Tuchel as manager and replaced him with Graham Potter.

The Blues are now focused on appointing a new sporting director after the arrival of the Englishman from Brighton & Hove Albion. Freund became Red Bull Salzburg's manager in 2006 and became a sports coordinator at the club in 2012.

Contacts positive — talks still ongoing with candidates.

After three years in that role, the Austrian was appointed Die Roten Bullen's sporting director. Salzburg have won the Austrian Football Bundesliga every season since the 2013-14 campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) assistant sporting director Maxwell and former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards are two more names linked with Chelsea.

Romano claims that Boehly wants to appoint a new sporting director at the earliest and a final decision on the matter can be expected in the coming weeks.

Graham Potter reveals Chelsea squad's reaction to his appointment

Potter was officially appointed as Chelsea's new manager on Thursday, September 8, within 24 hours of Tuchel being sacked. The German manager's exit took the majority of fans by surprise, especially after the fact that he led them to a UEFA Champions League title last year.

Speaking at his first pre-match press conference on Tuesday (September 13), Potter was asked how the Chelsea dressing room has reacted to his appointment so far.

The English manager replied (h/t Football.London):

"The response has been really positive, as I say. They are a really honest group, a really responsible group, and they have been positive around the training ground. They want to achieve, do well, and I am absolutely happy with the team and squad."

He continued:

"The group has got a lot of quality, and I am looking forward to over the next few days and weeks getting to know them better and better."

The Premier League clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage on September 10 was set to be his debut game in charge for the Blues. However, the entire Gameweek 7 was postponed in the wake of Her Majesty The Queen's death on September 8.

Chelsea are set to take on Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League group stages on Wednesday (September 14) at Stamford Bridge. This could be a chance for the Blues' board to come into close contact with Freund, who could travel to west London for the encounter.

