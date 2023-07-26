“Finally we found each other again” – Ex-Liverpool star shares picture after happy reunion with Mohamed Salah

Dejan Lovren has posted a photo on Instagram after reuniting with his former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.

The two played as teammates at Merseyside for three seasons, making 66 appearances together and winning three trophies. They notably shared a close friendship off the pitch, which has remained despite Lovren's exit three years ago.

The Croatian centre-back joined Zenit Saint Petersburg in the summer of 2020 for €12 million. In January this year, he sealed a €2 million move to return to his former club Lyon.

It seems that throughout the last three years, Salah and Lovren did not cross paths, but that changed recently. The former Southampton centre-back gleefully posted a picture with the Egyptian icon on Instagram, captioning it:

"After 3 long years not seeing each other…finally we found each other again. 😁🙏🏼"

Despite playing just three years together, Salah and Lovren haven't crossed paths as opponents. That's likely to remain the same this season, with Lyon failing to secure European football by finishing seventh last season.

Salah's Liverpool, meanwhile, secured a berth in UEFA's second-tier competition by finishing fifth in the Premier League for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

When Dejan Lovren said former Liverpool teammate Mo Salah was 'jealous' of his World Cup spot

Dejan Lovren (78) is 19th on the list of appearance makers in the history of the Croatian national team.

The centre-back helped his team finish runners-up at the 2018 FIFA World Cup while he was a Liverpool player. Despite Josko Gvardiol's entry onto the scene, he retained his place in Hrvatska's backline, featuring six times as his nation finished third at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

At the start of the Qatar World Cup in November, Lovren joked that Mohamed Salah was 'jealous' of him, but he added that the former Chelsea winger promised to support Croatia during the event.

Lovren said (via KingFut.com):

"100 per cent (If Salah was jealous of his World Cup spot). I would also be jealous.

"What's he been saying? That he will support me. I mean, it's nice to hear that, but to be honest I'm sad that he didn't qualify. He was so close, but Mane was better. He has said he will come … with a Croatia flag."

The Liverpool attacker did not have a great 2022 with Egypt, who lost the 2022 AFCON final and the World Cup playoffs to Sadio Mane's Senegal on penalties.

Croatia, meanwhile, went on to have another memorable run in the World Cup before being halted by Argentina in the semifinals. Lovren was an unused substitute as they beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff.