"Finally getting his chance", "What a baller" - Manchester United fans react as reports suggest star is set to earn new deal after recent performances

Manchester United fans have reacted to reports of Hannibal Mejbri being in contract discussions with the club for a potential extension.

The emerging talent appears set to take a significant step in solidifying his future with the club. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are planning imminent contract discussions with the 20-year-old midfielder.

Mejbri's current contract expires in June of next year, but the club can activate a one-year extension clause. While the contract situation is not seen as pressing, they do have intentions to engage in serious discussions for a longer-term deal. Mejbri is also said to be focused on his game at this time, with contract talks on the back burner.

A product of AS Monaco's youth academy, United acquired Mejbri for a €10 million transfer fee in 2019 when he was only 16 years old. His performance since then has been keenly observed by the coaching staff. He completed a full 90-minute stint during United's EFL Cup third-round victory over Burnley on September 26.

The reports regarding Mejbri's forthcoming contract talks have incited an overwhelmingly positive reaction from the Manchester United fan base. Supporters took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their enthusiasm about the young Tunisian international's future.

"Finally getting a chance, took too long"

"What a baller"

Manchester United lead the chase for Belgian prodigy Arthur Vermeeren

Manchester United are reportedly at the forefront of a battle to sign Royal Antwerp's young midfield sensation, Arthur Vermeeren. The 18-year-old Belgian has already made waves in his home country, particularly last season when he became a regular starter for Antwerp.

He featured in 26 league matches, contributing to his team's dramatic final-day triumph in the Jupiler Pro League, as well as their Belgian Cup win. His prowess has continued to shine this season, especially in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite Royal Antwerp's recent 5-0 defeat to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, the young midfielder's performance stood out as a silver lining.

Such consistent displays have not gone unnoticed. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is interested in signing Vermeeren, according to Sport Witness. Old Trafford outfit have been proactive as well, initiating contact with the player's representatives to discuss a potential move.

The club's interest in Vermeeren is understood to align with their broader vision of investing in promising young talent. While other top clubs across Europe are also reportedly keen on Vermeeren, United are believed to be leading the chase.