"Finally got his last dance", "We will be watching" - Fans react as Apple TV+ announce docuseries on Lionel Messi's World Cup career

Apple TV+ announced that they will be releasing a Lionel Messi documentary featuring the Argentine's triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Fans on Twitter are left elated after the announcement.

Messi helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was the leader of the team's attack. The 35-year-old scored seven goals, including a brace in the final, and provided three assists during the tournament. He won the Golden Ball as well.

A crew of filmmakers followed Messi during the tournament. They will release some unforeseen behind the scene footage which will show La Albiceleste's journey.

Lionel Messi told them before the start of the tournament (via Apple's website):

"It would be the ultimate experience to win a World Cup and to be able to close out my career in that way. I’ve daydreamed about it after many years of fighting for it."

He added:

"I made a million possibilities of what could happen … the first match, the round of 16, the quarterfinals, the semifinal and the final. I’m also going to live it as something special, because it’s the last one. To finish my last year winning a World Cup would be the dream ending.”

Fans are now reacting to the latest announcement. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"He finally got his “last dance”."

Another commented:

"We will be watching."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the announcement of Lionel Messi's new Apple TV+ docuseries:

Lionel Messi's club future is up in the air

Lionel Messi recently played his last game for Paris Saint-Germain during the 3-2 defeat against Clermont Foot. The Argentine will leave the club as a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.

His current deal will expire in the summer. Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona. Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are also reportedly working to bring the player. They have offered a mega €1 billion contract for two years.

According to journalist Pedro Gallevano, Chelsea and Newcastle United are also interested in the 35-year-old. AS reported that a Premier League club and a club from a league where Messi hasn't played have approached the player. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the situation unfolds.

