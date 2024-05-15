"Finally Poch gets it", "Pray for Brighton" - Chelsea fans react as club name starting XI for PL clash against Brighton

Chelsea fans on social media are happy with the line-up that Mauricio Pochettino has named for the Blues' Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, May 15. The Blues are on a three-game winning run and are targeting a European spot.

Pochettino has made just one change to the XI that won 3-2 away against Nottingham Forest. Dorde Petrovic starts between the sticks. Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, and Marc Cucurella are the four defenders, with the French full-back replacing Thiago Silva.

Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, and Conor Gallagher are the three midfielders. Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, and Mykhaylo Mudryk start as the three attackers against Brighton.

Expand Tweet

Fans are happy with the XI Pochettino has chosen. One of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Unchanged starting XI! Finally Poch gets it."

Expand Tweet

Another fan commented:

"GUSTO AND PALMER. Pray for Brighton."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the best reactions after Mauricio Pochettino named Chelsea's starting XI:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Blues are currently seventh in the table with 57 points from 36 matches. They have shown improved form in recent games, winning three of their last five league matches.

As for Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi's side are 10th with 48 points from 36 matches. The Seagulls have won only one of their last five league matches, losing two and drawing the other two.

Roberto De Zerbi reveals that Brighton tried to sign Chelsea's Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer has been Chelsea's standout performer this season. The Englishman left Manchester City in the summer in search of more game time and arrived at Stamford Bridge.

De Zerbi has revealed that Brighton were also interested in the attacking midfielder. The Italian tactician said (via Sportsmole):

"We tried to bring him in the transfer market last summer. We thought he could be a top player. The qualities of Palmer are clear for everybody, but not when he played for Manchester City. This season he is playing very well. He is scoring a lot of goals."

Palmer, since his summer move to Stamford Bridge, has scored 24 goals and has provided 14 assists in 43 matches for the Blues.