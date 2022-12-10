“Finally Santos sees the light” – Fans thrilled as ‘explosive’ player is named in Portugal line-up to face Morocco in FIFA World Cup QF

Fans are thrilled to see Diego Dalot in Portugal's starting XI for their clash against Morocco in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today, December 10.

The Selecao are looking to reach the last four of the competition for the first time in 16 years.

They made a statement of intent with a clinical 6-1 demolition of Switzerland in the last round and now take on a gritty Moroccan side.

The Atlas Lions haven't conceded a goal to their opponents in Qatar yet, with the only goal they've shipped so far being an own goal.

Walid Regragui's side have already caused some major upsets along the way. They took four points off Croatia and Belgium in the group stages before knocking out Spain on penalties in the Round of 16.

Portugal @selecaoportugal #VesteABandeira



⏲ It's TIME: This is our Starting 11 for today! #WearTheFlag ⏲ Chegou a HORA: Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje!⏲ It's TIME: This is our Starting 11 for today! ⏲ Chegou a HORA: Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje! 👥🇵🇹 #VesteABandeira⏲ It's TIME: This is our Starting 11 for today! 👥 #WearTheFlag https://t.co/i7N6khiFag

Portugal aren't going to have it any easier but fans are hopeful after seeing Dalot start for them.

The Manchester United full-back has been among the more impressive players for the Selecao at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He assisted Ricardo Horta's goal in their 2-1 loss to South Korea and then terrorized the Swiss in the last 16 with his pace and tenacity.

One fan hailed the fullback on Twitter, saying he's faster and gets forward on more occasions than Joao Cancelo. They claimed that those are good traits to have against low-block teams like Morocco.

A Manchester United fan was happy to see Dalot and Bruno Fernandes, both Red Devil stars, start the match. Another supporter said that Portuguese coach Fernando Santos is finally realizing Dalot's importance in the team.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Vinixtra @siuuuronnie @penggggirl @totalcristiano Dalot is miles better against a low block team. He’s more explosive and gets forward way more than cancelo. And guerrioro is a natural Lb which cancelo isn’t. @penggggirl @totalcristiano Dalot is miles better against a low block team. He’s more explosive and gets forward way more than cancelo. And guerrioro is a natural Lb which cancelo isn’t.

Varrick @fadipson .

Rooted for him since day 1. Dalot benching Cancelo makes me soo proud 🥰🥰Rooted for him since day 1. Dalot benching Cancelo makes me soo proud 🥰🥰♥️♥️.Rooted for him since day 1.

epiiiii! @hanaffiehashim Cancelo benched by Diogo Dalot 🤭 Cancelo benched by Diogo Dalot 🤭

Kirsty⁴⁴🦦🦄🇵🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @The1stMalteser Dalot benching Cancelo… you love to see it. Dalot benching Cancelo… you love to see it.

Portugal face a potential banana skin against Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal may seem like the favorites on paper, but as mentioned above, Morocco are no slouch.

The Atlas Lions run a taut ship at the back and are a tough unit to score against.

However, the Selecao are the joint top-scoring team of all the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists with 12 goals.

It's essentially a match-up of the strongest attack against the strongest defense, and we can't wait to find out who prevails.

The winner of this clash will face either France or England in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes