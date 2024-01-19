"Finally they win the Champions League, they probably deserved it two years ago" - Cristiano Ronaldo praises Manchester City at Globe Soccer Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo has lavished praise on Manchester City for winning the UEFA Champions League and thinks Pep Guardiola's men should have got the job done years ago.

City won Europe's elite club competition for the first time in the club's history last season. They did so superbly, going the entire European campaign unbeaten, beating record-holders Real Madrid and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich along the way.

It had been a long time coming for Manchester City as they put their agonizing 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the 2020-21 final behind them. The Cityzens beat Inter Milan 1-0 in last season's final thanks to Rodri's winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo was full of praise for City, putting his Manchester United allegiance to one side. The five-time Champions League winner said at the Globe Soccer Awards (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Manchester City did amazing. Congratulations on their season. Players, coach. Superb. Finally they win the Champions League, they probably deserved it two years ago. I enjoy seeing them playing."

City have made a strong start to this season's Champions League campaign. They won Group G with six wins from six games, cruising through to the last 16 where they'll face Danish minnows FC Copenhagen.

Cristiano Ronaldo explains how close he was to joining Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo nearly joined Pep Guardiola's Cityzens.

Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in the summer of 2021. The Portuguese icon was leaving Serie A giants Juventus and a Premier League return was expected.

The former Red Devils hero suggested that he nearly made the move to the Etihad. He told British broadcaster Piers Morgan two years later (via ESPN):

"Well, honestly, it was close... It's something they spoke [about] a lot and [Manchester City manager Pep] Guardiola said two weeks ago, I guess, that they tried hard to have me."

However, Ronaldo's attachment to Manchester United where he'd won three Premier League titles came into play. The 13-time Premier League champions swooped for his signature and he made a blockbuster return to Old Trafford where his meteoric rise began:

"But as you know, as my history [was] in Manchester United, your heart, your feeling... make the difference. And of course, as well, Sir Alex Ferguson."

Ronaldo spent 15 months back at United, impressing in the 2021-22 campaign. He posted 24 goals in 38 games across competitions.

However, the Real Madrid icon was handed a bit-part role under Erik ten Hag during the following season. This ultimately led to his departure from the club and the player parting ways by mutually agreeing to terminate his contract. He headed to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in January 2023.