“Financially, we know the club is run really well” – Alan Smith warns Arsenal over Kylian Mbappe transfer

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith has told the Gunners that a potential move for Kylian Mbappe would be a huge financial mistake. He believes that the Frenchman's wages would be astronomical and something that would break the club's wage structure.

Mbappe is reportedly interested in moving to Arsenal should a move to Real Madrid not go through. The Paris Saint-Germain star is in the final 12 months of his contract and has admitted that he will not be penning a new deal at the club.

Amid reports of interest from Arsenal, Smith believes his former side should not even consider making the move. He claims that the signing would break the wage structure and wants them to keep control of it. He told Gambling Zone:

"I would think that the chances of Mbappe joining Arsenal are extremely unlikely. The money that it would take to sign him would be astronomical. I think the only place he can go is Real Madrid. I think that's the only place and that is probably the place that he wants to go as well."

He added:

"Financially, we know the club is run really well. I think Arsenal would be very conscious of the wage structure they have in place, which needs to be tightly controlled. I would be very surprised if they were to smash that with the signing of Mbappe, as great as it would be to have him because he is one of the best players in the world. I don't think it's very likely (that he will join the club)."

As per The Sun, Kylian Mbappe's current wages are £893,000 per week. The Frenchman is considered one of the best players in the world, having registered 212 goals and 98 assists in 260 games for PSG.

What next for Arsenal target Kylian Mbappe?

PSG are aware of Kylian Mbappe's plan to leave the club at the end of his contract in 2024 and are unhappy with the Frenchman's decision. They want him to either sign an extension this summer or get ready to be sold, as they are unwilling to let him walk away for free.

PSG paid €180 million to sign Mbappe from AS Monaco in 2018 and are looking to recoup as much as possible.

Marca have reported that Real Madrid are willing to offer €120 million to sign the Frenchman this summer, but the Ligue 1 side are looking for €200 million.

AS have added that Real Madrid are happy to wait until next summer to seal the transfer for free. The report adds that Kylian Mbappe is also willing to wait as he will be getting a loyalty bonus for staying at PSG this season.

