“Find the pass perfectly” - Ex-Tottenham star Dele Alli names Lionel Messi and Manchester City star as ‘toughest’ opponents 

Former Tottenham star Dele Alli has named Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne as his toughest opponents. He stated that the Argentine was not a direct rival on the pitch but still one of the hardest to close down.

Speaking to Como's official website, Alli claimed De Bruyne was also special like Messi as he could spot passes perfectly. He added that the passing made him respect the two players immensely and said via GOAL:

"I have to say Messi. Obviously we weren’t directly against each other, but for me Messi was one of the toughest. Also, Kevin De Bruyne is one that I always put up there because we play similar positions. I’d be behind him and see things and think: ‘Please don’t see that pass’. But he always seemed to see it and find the pass perfectly. For me, that was something I noticed and something I gave a lot of respect to."

Dele Alli has faced Lionel Messi just once in his career. It was a 1-1 draw between Tottenham and Barcelona back in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Manchester City star in line to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Kevin De Bruyne has been linked with a move to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami this summer. The Manchester City star has announced that he will be parting ways with the Premier League club at the end of the season. He posted a statement on social media:

"Dear Manchester. Seeing this, you probably realise where this is heading. So I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player. Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here - and you deserve to hear it from me first."

"Football led me to all you and - and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people... gave me EVERYTHING back! And guess what - we won EVERYTHING. Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michele and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant to our family. 'Manchester' will forever be on our kids' passports - and more importantly, in each of our hearts," he added.

Saudi Pro League clubs are also keen on De Bruyne, but the Lionel Messi-led side are currently leading the chase.

