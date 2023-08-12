“Find it quite astonishing” - Jamie Redknapp makes Moises Caicedo admission amid Liverpool and Chelsea interest

Football pundit Jamie Redknapp has been left astonished by the Moises Caicedo situation involving Chelsea and Liverpool. He does not think the Brighton & Hove Albion star has turned down the Reds for a move to Stamford Bridge.

Reports on Friday suggested that Caicedo has informed Liverpool that he is not interested in a move to Anfield. The Ecuadorian is reportedly keen on joining Chelsea and has decided to wait for them to agree a deal with Brighton.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Redknapp claimed that he woke up on Friday thinking the move to Liverpool was all but done. However, he was astonished by Caicedo's decision to reject a move to Anfield. He said:

"I woke up and I thought [Liverpool signing him] it was inevitable. I was very happy with that one, but to hear the news he's turned Liverpool down. I'll believe it when I see it and when I see him in a Chelsea shirt. I find it quite astonishing."

The Reds had a £111 million bid accepted by Brighton on Thursday night. Jurgen Klopp confirmed the deal in his press conference but admitted that personal terms were an issue.

Jamie Redknapp wants Liverpool to work on getting another Chelsea target

Jamie Redknapp has urged Liverpool to quickly complete a move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. He believes that the Chelsea target should be their main aim now, but believes Southampton will play hardball.

He was on the Sky Sports podcast when he claimed that Lavia will need to be convinced again as he knows the Reds were moving to sign Caicedo. He said:

"I think it makes it interesting for Southampton now. For them they will be going 'ok you want Romeo Lavia, you have to pay top dollar for him now'. They'll be on the phone to them now saying 'no you were always our first choice'. But it's been proven he wasn't. They will have to go back in from that perspective. Lavia is a player I really do like, but when you go in that strong for a player you have to be sure you'll get him."

Sky Sports reported on Friday night that Chelsea had a deal agreed for Southampton for Romeo Lavia. The Blues had tabled a £55 million bid, which was accepted by the Championship side.