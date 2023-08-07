“Find shame”, “Bro keep dreaming” – Fans brutally mock KSI as he makes crazy Arsenal claim after Community Shield win 

Fans trolled popular YouTuber KSI on Twitter after he claimed that Arsenal would win the sextuple following their Community Shield final victory against Manchester City yesterday (August 6).

Mikel Arteta and Co. faced off against Pep Guardiola's Cityzens at Wembley Stadium yesterday. The Gunners were eligible to feature in the clash after they finished second in the Premier League standings behind Manchester City.

The game remained in the balance in the first half with the scores level at 0-0. Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer broke the deadlock in the 77th minute, brilliantly curling the ball into the top-left corner from range.

Just when it seemed like the Cityzens would secure a 1-0 win and win their seventh Community Shield trophy, Arsenal miraculously equalized. Leandro Trossard's deflected strike in the 90+11th minute meant the game went to a penalty shootout.

The Gunners held their nerve to secure a dominant 4-1 victory after Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri missed their respective spot-kicks.

Following Arsenal's triumph, internet personality, rapper, and boxer KSI got a bit too excited and tweeted:

"THE SEXTUPLE IS ONNNNN."

He failed to remember that the Gunners are only in four competitions next season: the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, EFL Cup, and FA Cup. So a sextuple would be mathematically impossible.

As a result, many fans blasted him on Twitter:

seijin @david_saint_ @KSI Does he know there are only 4 trophies up for grabs? pic.twitter.com/anm2Gq4X0j

Camilla✨ @SpicyCammy @DecNFT @KSI It’s not to late to delete this KSI

Trappy @J2Trappy_ @KSI No way you could spell that word on your own ☠️

Arsenal have now won 17 Community Shield titles, the second-most in English history, behind Manchester United (21).

Arsenal star Declan Rice shares thoughts after Community Shield final win vs Manchester City

Arsenal central defensive midfielder Declan Rice gave his thoughts on the game after the Gunners edged Manchester City in the penalty shootout to win the Community Shield final. Rice also won his first trophy for the club in his first competitive appearance for the north London outfit in the process.

The 24-year-old was signed from West Ham United for a record £105 million deal on July 15, becoming the most expensive English player of all time. All eyes were on Rice as he partnered Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey in the Gunners' midfield.

He shared his thoughts following the game (via Daily Mirror):

"I am buzzing, this is what I visioned when I joined. City gave us what we expected, but I am buzzing – so happy. You have to have the patience against them, you have to have mini games within the game against them like the manager said to us before."

He added:

"To win today, my first for the club. I feel I've grown a lot in the last three weeks. There's a lot of information to take in of what the manager wants. I'm eager to learn and keep improving. I'm sure we can achieve anything this season - we just need to remain focused."

Declan Rice had a decent outing, featuring 81 minutes in the intense clash. He completed 33 of his 38 passes (with an 87 percent accuracy). Moreover, the England international also won all three of his ground duels, made one block, and made three recoveries.