"Finding a way to lose" - Roy Keane blasts England players and accused them of throwing away the match against France 

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has criticized England for their performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against France, claiming that they threw the match away.

France got the better of England in a hotly-contested quarter-final on 10th December, beating them 2-1 to book a place in the semi-finals. Aurelien Tchouameni gave the defending world champions the lead in the 17th minute, finding the back of the net with a piledriver from outside the box. Harry Kane equalized from the penalty spot in the 54th minute but Olivier Giroud restored the French advantage 24 minutes later. Kane had the opportunity to equalize again in the 84th minute but blazed his shot over the crossbar.

Harry Kane @HKane Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of sport. Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of sport. https://t.co/lw5Esl4fnA

Keane was disappointed with the way Gareth Southgate’s side played against France and claimed that they threw the game away by taking the pressure off their lofty rivals. Speaking on ITV, Keane said:

“That’s where the players have to take control. Maybe experience in big tournaments - I know a lot of the players in that England team have won trophies at club level - but when we were at the game the other night against France, I’d try and describe it if I was in that position it was like you have your foot on somebody's throat, you’ve got to press down.

“Don’t ease off, because you take the pressure off a good team like France and England are gonna find that they have quality, and as soon as they eased off they got punished for it.”

He concluded by saying:

“Fine details, though, Harry Kane scored the penalty, but when they had those chances with that possession, you have to find a way to win, and what England are doing in a lot of these big games is finding a way to lose.”

England outplayed Didier Deschamps’ champions in the quarters, at least on paper. They had 57% of the ball, attempted twice as many shots (16 vs 8), and lodged eight efforts on target, three more than the champions.

Morocco Walid Regragui sends warning to France ahead of semi-final meeting

Having already knocked out Spain (3-0 on penalties) and Portugal (1-0), Morocco are aiming for another massive upset in the semi-finals. Two-time FIFA World Cup winners France stand in their way and Moroccan coach Walid Regragui has admitted that his men are dreaming of a magical night.

Samuel Eto'o @SamuelEtoo 🏿 Incredible! Morocco is the first ever African country to make it to the semi finals. The entire continent is rooting for you Incredible! Morocco is the first ever African country to make it to the semi finals. The entire continent is rooting for you 👏🏿 https://t.co/TtUZZrl3jr

Speaking to the press on 13 December, Regragui declared that his side were not content with becoming the first African nation to play in the World Cup semi-finals. He stated that the Atlas Lions were eager to take the next step at Les Bleus’ expense.

“We will show great desire and try to pull off an upset. Why not reach the final of the World Cup? We can dream, it doesn’t cost you anything to have dreams.”

The winner of the semis at the Al Bayt Stadium will take on Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on 18 December.

