“Fingers crossed, but it’s an awkward one” – Graham Potter provides update on Chelsea star Armando Broja after ‘unfortunate’ injury

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has confirmed that things are not looking good for Armando Broja. The young striker went down screaming in the friendly against Aston Villa and was stretchered off the pitch.

Aston Villa managed to edge out a 1-0 win over a young Chelsea side that had just two senior players - Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. John McGinn scored the lone goal of the match in the first half, minutes before the Albanian striker went off injured.

Speaking to the media after the match, Potter confirmed that they had their fingers crossed on the situation as the striker was in pain and it was an impact injury. He said:

"It was an unfortunate action, he got caught with their player in the ground. It does not look positive at the moment but it's too early to say. We have our fingers crossed but it's an awkward one."

Reports suggest it is likely to be an ACL or MCL injury for Broja. Chelsea are set to welcome back Reece James, Wesley Fofana, and Carney Chukwuemeka this week as they are in training, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ben Chilwell could return before the season restarts.

Chelsea told to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as they need a striker

Chelsea have struggled in front of goal and are in dire need of a goalscorer. Former Clues defender William Gallas has urged them to go after Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United released the striker last month.

He was quoted by Metro as saying:

"What I know is Todd Boehly wanted Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad when Thomas Tuchel did not. Maybe it's a good opportunity for six months to bring Ronaldo to Chełsea. But as Ronaldo said, if he wins a World Cup, he'll retire!

"It would be good for Ronaldo to go to Chełsea so he can still play in the Champions League and it can benefit Chełsea too because they need a striker."

The Blues have Kai Havertz in their squad, but the German striker is yet to return after his side were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup during the group stages.

