"Finished club", 'No one is watching" - Liverpool fans lose their minds as 2 key players are benched for Premier League clash against Chelsea

Liverpool fans were disappointed with Jurgen Klopp after the German manager decided to omit Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez from his starting lineup against Chelsea. The Reds host the Blues at Anfield today (January 21).

It's dubbed 'the battle of mid-table' between two sides struggling for form in an extremely similar fashion. Klopp's side were thrashed 3-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion last time out but beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in the FA Cup in midweek.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter's men suffered a 2-1 defeat to Fulham before beating Crystal Palace 1-0 last weekend. Liverpool are ninth in the league, while Chelsea are tenth. They're both in dire need of a positive result, as their hopes of a top-four finish are in jeopardy.

However, the Anfield faithful are enraged with Klopp for deciding to bench Alexander-Arnold and Nunez. The duo have been regular starters for the Reds but will potentially have to make an impact from the bench.

Alexander-Arnold has featured 25 times across competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists. The English right-back has found himself as somewhat of a scapegoat for Liverpool. His performances have been criticised throughout this season.

As has Nunez, who arrived from Benfica last summer for £85 million, including add-ons. The Uruguayan has struggled in front of goal, scoring ten goals in 23 games. Many expected the towering forward to pose a problem for the Blues' backline.

Instead, Klopp has opted to go for an unfamiliar front three of new signing Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott. Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita are joined in midfield by Spanish teenager Stefan Bajcetic. It's the 18-year-old's first start in the league.

James Milner will start at right-back instead of Alexander-Arnold, with Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson joining him in defence and Alisson Becker to start in goal.

Liverpool boss Klopp comments on Mudryk's move to Chelsea

Mudryk is the Blues' sixth signing this month.

Chelsea spent a jaw-dropping £88.5 million (£62 million up front and £26.5 million in add-ons) to lure Mykhaylo Mudryk to Stamford Bridge. That amount has been met with scrutiny across the football world.

Liverpool manager Klopp gave his take on the Ukrainian's move to the Blues, praising him as a good player who boasts speed, technique and goals (via the Mirror):

"He's a good player, a really good player. He played an incredible Champions League campaign at his former club (Shakhtar Donetsk), speed, technique, goals, combines a lot."

Mudryk joins loanee Joao Felix in Chelsea's attack once the Portuguese forward returns from a three-game suspension. Klopp believes the duo will make an exciting frontline for Potter's side:

"So, having him on one wing and Felix on the other is interesting. Chelsea sorts problems differently to us; so let's see."

The 22-year-old has featured 18 times across competitions for Shakhtar this season, scoring ten goals and providing eight assists. He starts on the bench for the Blues today.

