“Finished Messi >>>> All players to ever touch the ball!” – Fans react as fascinating graphic highlighting PSG superstar’s influence on the pitch surfaces

Lionel Messi fans have taken to social media to praise the PSG forward following the revelation of an incredible statistic.

The iconic Argentinian forward moved to the French capital following his departure from Barcelona last summer, and hasn't always found life easy at Le Parc Des Princes.

The winger has scored just three goals in twenty Ligue 1 appearances this season. He was heavily booed by his own supporters in the game following PSG's disastrous defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League second round where they threw away a two-goal lead in the final 45 minutes of the tie.

The 34-year-old's shortage of goals and lack of impact in Europe has led many to claim the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is finished as a player at the top level.

However, Twitter user @gasipo_opinions has posted a fascinating graphic on the social media platform which shows how influential La Pulga has been in the French top flight this season.

Gasipo @gasipo_opinions Best passers in world football Best passers in world football https://t.co/IYWWrGMouD

The graph shows that the forward makes, on average, over eleven progressive passes per 90 minutes, while having an expected assist rate of just above 0.4.

No other major player in Europe has come close to Messi in this graphic in terms of productivity, having provided 13 assists this season, second only to PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Twitter users were full of praise for the dimunative forward, and here are some of the best reactions:

Ethan 🔰 @ejc931 @gasipo_opinions I genuienly spent 2 minutes looking at this wondering how messi isn't on it until I looked to the top right, hes insane @gasipo_opinions I genuienly spent 2 minutes looking at this wondering how messi isn't on it until I looked to the top right, hes insane

roshan @Roshan08890022

Love it. @gasipo_opinions I like how Messi is in his own category called Messi.Love it. @gasipo_opinions I like how Messi is in his own category called Messi.Love it.

Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Lionel Messi

Messi's former manager Guardiola believes that the forward will have a huge impact on Argentina at this year's World Cup in Qatar.

La Albiceleste secured their place at the winter tournament following a convincing qualifying campaign in the CONMEBOL zone. The number ten was influential during their run, scoring seven goals.

This will almost certainly be Messi's last chance to win the one prize that has eluded him during his illustrious career. The Argentine came very close in 2014, before losing to Germany in the final in Brazil.

Guardiola feels this may be the South American giants' time to win football's biggest international tournament, and the Manchester City boss said in an interview with Telemundo Sports:

“The fact of having him there, knowing that he has the unique ability to always create two or three personal actions out of nothing, be it goals or generating play with his forward team mates like Di María, Lautaro or Julián Álvarez… That feeling of strength is great.”

B/R Football @brfootball Fourteen assists this season

Seventh career hat trick of assists

First Ligue 1 player to have two three-assist games in one season since



Lionel Messi is here to provide Fourteen assists this seasonSeventh career hat trick of assistsFirst Ligue 1 player to have two three-assist games in one season since @OptaJean records began (2006/07)Lionel Messi is here to provide ▪️ Fourteen assists this season▪️ Seventh career hat trick of assists▪️ First Ligue 1 player to have two three-assist games in one season since @OptaJean records began (2006/07)Lionel Messi is here to provide 📞 https://t.co/AgH5tMLJWU

Edited by Puranjay Dixit