“Finishing? Ronaldo” - Brazil superstar names Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and more while building perfect footballer

Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has included attributes from Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe in his perfect footballer. The 26-year-old Guimaraes plays his club football with Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Mbappe - one of the best young players in the game - has confirmed his move to Real Madrid this summer. Interestingly, Ronaldo - one of the best-ever to grace the sport - is a bonafide Los Blancos legend, playing nine seasons with the reigning Spanish and European champions.

Asked to build his perfect player, Guimaraes drew attributes of six players - current and retired - as he told Football Joe (via ECHO):

Trending

“Pace? Kylian Mbappe"

"Passing? Andres Iniesta."

"Vision? Kevin De Bruyne."

"Finishing? Cristiano Ronaldo."

"Football IQ? Toni Kroos."

"Strength? Virgil Van Dijk. He’s strong.”

Despite being contracted with Newcastle till 2028, Guimaraes has been the subject of interest from Liverpool, among others. He said about his future (via ECHO):

"I have a contract with Newcastle, I'm very happy, as I said, I know how much they like me, I know everything I've been doing for the club. In short, I have a contract, I'm happy."

The 26-year-old had seven goals and 10 assists in 50 games across competitions for Newcastle in the recently concluded season.

What Kylian Mbappe said about joining Cristiano Ronaldo's former club Real Madrid

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has embarked on a new adventure, as he confirmed his move to Real Madrid ahead of the 2024-25 season after a prolific seven-season stay at PSG.

He will look to match the exploits of club record scorer Cristiano Ronaldo - 450 goals in 438 games across competitions. The Portugal captain played at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2009 and 2018.

Meanwhile, on joining Los Blancos, Mbappe called it a 'dream come true,' tweeting:

"A dream come true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!"

Expand Tweet

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has arrived on a free transfer, signing a five-year deal.