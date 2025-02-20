"First it was the drugs. Today you can see it in Chueca" - Real Madrid fans allegedly mock Guardiola with homophobic chants at Bernabeu

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was subjected to homophobic chants by sections of the Real Madrid fanbase at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Madridistas and the Catalan manager have not lost their love for each other after his time with their eternal rivals, Barcelona.

As the reigning European champions pummeled the flagging English champions in Madrid, sections of the fans started chanting at the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss. They said via the Daily Mail:

"Oh, Guardiola, you look so thin. First it was the drugs. Today you can see it in Chueca."

'Chueca' is a district in Madrid that is known to be the heart of gay culture in the City but is also slang used to describe someone as 'crooked.' The Spanish club has condemned the reprehensible chants by sections of their fanbase.

Pep Guardiola has faced Real Madrid 27 times in his career, emerging victorious 13 times, drawing six and losing eight of those clashes. After his exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Los Blancos this year, he will now focus on the rest of the campaign.

“They have a very good dynamic and now they are capable of sinking you" - Pep Guardiola complimentary of Real Madrid after loss

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola showered praise on Real Madrid after they knocked his side out of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 32. The Spanish manager appreciated the Spanish champion's ability to end a tie and the talent they had at their disposal.

Speaking to the press after the match, the Spanish tactician admitted he hoped he could beat them in the tie but held his hands up at their quality in the tie. Guardiola said via Managing Madrid:

“They have a very good dynamic and now they are capable of sinking you. If you are too high, they throw long balls at you. I always had the feeling that I could get hold of them, but not this year. They have grown in many ways. They are always one of the favourites, of course, but there are other teams that are also doing very well. Liverpool, Barça, PSG... It’s not just Madrid.”

Real Madrid built on their 3-2 victory over Pep Guardiola's side in Manchester with a 3-1 win, thanks to a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick, to secure a 6-3 victory on aggregate. Los Blancos will now move into the next round, hoping to retain their European crown at the end of the season.

