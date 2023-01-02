“First, I wanted to bring Messi” - Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabia-based club Al Nassr in a staggering $200 million move after his unceremonious Manchester United exit. The Portuguese forward will soon be unveiled at a mega event hosted by the club for fans to welcome their biggest-ever signing.

However, Ronaldo's new coach Rudi Garcia has jokingly claimed that he wanted to bring Argentina's World Cup-winning skipper Lionel Messi before the 37-year-old Portugal international, as per MARCA.

Speaking to the press ahead of Ronaldo's unveiling ceremony at Mrsool Park, the Spanish tactician said:

"First I wanted to bring Messi from Doha.''

The Saudi-based club have reportedly made offers to many big players after successfully signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Ronaldo's former teammates at Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric, have been approached by the club as well. They have been offered huge contracts.

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly still looking for a European club to sign him after Portugal's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals in Qatar. The former Real Madrid forward reportedly also hoped for Los Blancos to offer him a short contract while training at their facility in Valdebebas along with his son.

However, Ronaldo received no offers from top-tier European clubs and his colossal wage demands ruled out the smaller ones as well, including his former club Sporting CP. Hence, the 37-year-old had no choice but to accept Al Nassr's offer.

After two dramatic months involving numerous controversies, Ronaldo's future looks set to be in Saudi Arabia for at least one season.

Fans of the Saudi-based club are buzzing with the signing of one of the greatest players of all time, making them flock to the official stores for his number 7 jersey and get tickets for his unveiling ceremony at the club's home ground.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his debut for Al Nassr on January 5 against Al Tai

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his debut for Al Nassr on January 5, when they take on Al Tai in the Saudi Professional League, as per journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

This will mark the start of a new chapter in Ronaldo's storied career, as he moves to Asia after spending all of his career in Europe.

