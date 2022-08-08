"First league game, first win" - Lionel Messi reacts after PSG's thumping 5-0 win against Clermont Foot

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has reacted to his side's opening day 5-0 demolition of Clermont Foot on July 6.

PSG couldn't have gotten off to a better start in Christophe Galtier's first competitive match in charge.

Neymar got the ball rolling in the eighth minute following a cutback from Pablo Sarabia and a deflection off of Messi.

Everything the Argentine touched on the evening seemingly turned to gold.

PSG broke in the 24th minute with Messi striding forward playing a one-two with Neymar who then fed in Achraf Hakimi who blasted home a second.

Then, in the 38th minute, a delightful in-swinging free-kick from Neymar was headed home by skipper Marquinhos.

But it was all about Messi on the opening weekend of the season and he made the second half his own.

The Argentine icon slotted home from close range after clever build-up between himself and Neymar.

It was his second, however, that was the goal of the piece. A stunning overhead kick in the 85th minute having taken down Leandro Paredes' astute pass down off his chest.

Messi was certainly pleased with the outing, posting on his Instagram account:

"First league game, first win!!"

Next up for Messi and PSG is Montpellier at the Parc des Princes, where they will be looking to continue their impressive start to life under Galtier.

Lionel Messi finally adapting to life at PSG

Lionel Messi seems settled in Paris

Lionel Messi's debut season at the Parc des Princes was one that saw the Argentinian legend come under fire.

Some haphazard performances drew the ire of not only the French media but some PSG fans.

The veteran forward would be unceremoniously booed alongside Neymar following the Paris side's exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid in the R16.

But this season could be one that is a lot kinder to Messi given he has a year of adaptation under his belt.

SPORF @Sporf



85% Pass Completion

2 Goals

1 Assist

6 Dribbles

4 Key Passes

2 Big Chances Created

8 Duels Won



Lionel Messi's performance last night:85% Pass Completion2 Goals1 Assist6 Dribbles4 Key Passes2 Big Chances Created8 Duels Won Lionel Messi's performance last night: 🐐 85% Pass Completion2 Goals 1 Assist6 Dribbles4 Key Passes2 Big Chances Created8 Duels Won🔥 https://t.co/fc06pAogO1

He has previously spoken to TyC Sports about the difficulties in making the change from Barcelona to Paris last summer, saying:

"It was a different summer, where happiness was complete and where I had thought that everything would continue in the same way, as it had been the previous year in Barcelona... like all my life, right? And in the middle went through everything that happened and it was hard, it was a hard change, a difficult year honestly, because adaptation was not easy".

With two goals in his first competitive start of the season, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner may be back at the peak of his powers.

