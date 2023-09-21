"First of many bro" – Manchester United star sends message to Rasmus Hojlund after his debut goal for club in 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich

Manchester United star Sergio Reguilon has acclaimed new boy Rasmus Hojlund after the latter bagged his first club goal in a 4-3 UEFA Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich.

Hojlund, 20, marked just his second start for Erik ten Hag's side with a second-half strike from a Marcus Rashford assist. He completed eight of 11 passes, registered one of his two shots on target and won two of five overall duels before being taken off in the 81st minute.

In the aftermath of the contest, Reguilon posted a story on Instagram with a photo of him and Hojlund. He captioned the story, writing:

"First of many bro❤️"

Despite Hojlund's debut goal at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (September 20), Manchester United failed to come away with a point from their latest trip to Munich.

They conceded a goal each from Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane (from the penalty spot), and Mathys Tel in their enthralling UEFA Champions League Group A opener.

Hojlund joined the Red Devils in a potential £72 million transfer from Serie A side Atalanta earlier this August. He shot to recognition after netting 10 goals in 34 games for the Italian club in the last campaign.

Paul Scholes says Manchester United are 'not good enough'

Speaking to TNT Sports, Manchester United great Paul Scholes offered his verdict on his former side's sub-par performance in their 4-3 loss against Bayern Munich. He elaborated:

"They have had spells in every game they have lost this season where they have done okay, but that is not good enough. There is a softness and weakness there and once they concede one, you need to say: 'Come on, in the next five minutes let's stay in the game', and before you know it, they score another goal."

Scholes, who lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy twice, added:

"I think this is almost going to be an identical season to last year. They are a cup team. They could possibly win the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup, they are just not at this level yet. I think the summer has hindered them from getting where that next level is and we saw tonight that they are absolutely below this level."

Manchester United, who have lost three games across competitions in a row now, are also set to face Turkish giants Galatasaray and Danish outfit Copenghagen in their continental group-stage.

The Red Devils are next set to be in action in their Premier League trip to Burnley. They are 13th in the table with six points from five games.