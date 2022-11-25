"First step taken" - Neymar sends message to Brazil fans after win over Serbia in FIFA World Cup

Neymar Jr. took to social media to send a message to Brazil fans after his team's 2-0 2022 FIFA World Cup win against Serbia on 24 November.

The South American giants started their World Cup campaign in an ideal manner but had to wait 62 minutes to score their first goal. A pass from Neymar found Vinicius Junior, whose shot directly led to Richarlison's first goal of the game.

11 minutes later, the Tottenham Hotspur striker put things to bed with a scissor kick. Neymar was taken off in the 80th minute and it was soon revealed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker had suffered an ankle injury.

Manager Tite doused the anxiety around the situation that Neymar will continue to play at the World Cup. The former Barcelona forward's message to his fans after the game contained no alarm bells around his situation either.

"Tough game, but it was important to win. Congratulations team, first step taken… 6 💙💚💛 [Brazil flag]"

The '6' would certainly refer to the number of times his country would have won the World Cup if they lifted the trophy in Qatar. They have won the competition a record five times in their history (1958 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002).

Tite's side lead the Group G table after the first matchday. Switzerland are second only on goal difference after they beat Cameroon on 24 November. The Swiss will take on Brazil on 28 November, which could decide who goes through to the last 16 with a game to spare.

Brazil winger at the 2022 World Cup could be represented by Neymar's father in the future

According to Marca (h/t @MadridXtra), Real Madrid winger Rodrygo is looking to replace his agent, and Neymar Jr.'s dad, Neymar Santos Sr., is a contender.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Rodrygo will change his agent. Neymar’s father and Militão’s current agent are candidates. | Rodrygo will change his agent. Neymar’s father and Militão’s current agent are candidates. @marca 🚨| Rodrygo will change his agent. Neymar’s father and Militão’s current agent are candidates. @marca

Rodrygo has traveled to the World Cup with Brazil and could have time to discuss a change in his representation with Neymar's father and Real Madrid teammate Eder Militao's agent, both viable candidates.

Brazilian centre-back Militao is represented by UJ Football Talent, who are also in the running to get Rodrygo's name on their books. The winger has a little over two and a half years left on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid could start worrying about the 21-year-old's contract situation if he enters the final two seasons of his deal next summer. His primary focus, for now, will undoubtedly be the World Cup.

He made his debut in the competition when he replaced Vinicius Jr. in the 76th minute against Serbia.

