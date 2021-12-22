"First thing is to respect financial fair play"- Barcelona sporting director reveals club's priority ahead of January transfer window

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has admitted that the club will need to offload fringe players before making new signings in the January transfer window.

Alemany stated the importance of financial fair play which will be their utmost priority heading into the transfer window. The 58-year-old will be looking to sell players first before making new additions to the squad. Speaking to Movistar (via Barca Universal), Mateu Alemany said:

“We have a lot of duties at Barcelona currently, but the first thing is to respect financial fair play to be able to sign. There must be departures first and foremost.”

Barcelona are expected to have a busy January transfer window, both in terms of incomings and outgoings. The Catalan giants have been linked with numerous players, with Manchester City winger Ferran Torres being the most prominent name. According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are willing to spend as much as €50 million for the Spanish international.

However, in order for Barcelona to sign Ferran Torres, the club will be forced to sell some of their fringe players. According to Barca Universal, the Catalan giants could offload the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti. The pair were linked with a move away from the Nou Camp in the summer as well, but the transfers failed to materialize.

Other players linked away from Barcelona include Sergino Dest, who is wanted by Bayern Munich, and summer arrivals Luuk de Jong and Yusuf Demir.

The upcoming transfer window is vital to Barcelona's success in the second half of the season. The Catalan giants have several positions to strengthen with the centre-forward being the most important prominent position. Barcelona recently lost Sergio Aguero to retirement. The 33-year-old forward announced his farewell from the game after suffering from cardiac arrhythmia.

Barcelona closing in on extending Gavi's contract

Barcelona are closing in on extending the contract of 17-year-old midfielder Gavi, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Catalan giants are set to offer Gavi a five-year contract and a salary increment from season to season.

The La Masia graduate currently has a release clause of €50 million which will be removed once he signs a new deal. Barcelona currently have an exciting group of youngsters including the likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri, Nico and the aforementioned Gavi.

Barcelona have already offered new long-term contracts to Ansu Fati and Pedri earlier this season and are now looking to add Gavi to the list. These youngsters are expected to play a vital role under newly-appointed manager Xavi Hernandez.

