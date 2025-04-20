"First thing you’ve done to justify that price tag", "Saved our season" - Fans hail Chelsea star as Blues seal comeback win over Fulham

Chelsea fans were full of praise for winger Pedro Neto after he scored a late winner in their league meeting with Fulham. The Blues came from behind to win 2-1 away from home, picking up a first away league win of 2025.

Enzo Maresca's side came up against Fulham after having lost in disappointing fashion against Legia Warsaw in midweek. The Blues were without a win in two league games, with the results putting their UEFA Champions League hopes in jeopardy. They were booed off the Craven Cottage pitch after a lacklustre first half showing against Fulham in which they were behind 1-0.

Portuguese winger Neto has been roundly criticized for his inconsistent showings since his summer arrival at Stamford Bridge. The former Wolves man was, however, the hero for Maresca's side with a fine effort to win the game for them in added time.

A number of Chelsea fans praised the 25-year-old for his contribution via X, as he scored his fourth league goal. A fan pointed out that he had justified his price tag with the goal.

"Neto fairs, that was the first thing you’ve done to justify that price tag wow", they posted.

A fan was ecstatic at the realization that Neto may have saved Chelsea's season.

"I TAKE IT BACK PEDRO NETO I LOVE YOU. HE’S SAVED OUR SEASON", they wrote.

Another fan mocked those who do not like the forward and midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

"Enzo and Neto haters in the mud", they wrote.

A fan pointed out that the former Wolves man may have kept their season alive.

"Neto you may of just kept our season alive", they posted.

Another fan opined that the goal from Neto will likely be a decider in Chelsea's pursuit of Champions League football.

"If Chelsea get CL it's gonna be that Neto goal that did it", they wrote.

Pedro Neto's goal after 93 minutes and 21 seconds is the latest winning goal for the Blues in a London derby since records began, as per Opta. The forward had two shots on target, created a big chance, won all four of his ground duels, and played two key passes.

Chelsea keep Champions League hopes alive with win at Fulham

Chelsea kept their hopes of a top five finish alive as they came from behind to defeat neighbors Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage. The Blues, who began the day in seventh place, are now up to fifth after picking up maximum points in an away league game for the first time in 2025.

The Blues went behind after 20 minutes, when Alex Iwobi fired the home side ahead. They struggled to compete in the first half and were booed off by their fans at the break as they faced the prospect of a first-ever time losing home and away to Fulham.

Enzo Maresca's side had to wait until the 83rd minute to get on the scoresheet, as teenage forward Tyrique George converted a snapshot from the edge of the box minutes after coming off the bench. The Blues found their winner ten minutes later, when Pedro Neto was found in the box by Enzo Fernandez. He swiveled and fired a volley into the back of the net, sparking wild celebrations.

Chelsea had 60% of the ball but created an xG of 0.97 despite having eight attempts on target. Fulham had just one shot on target in the game and created an xG of just 0.22 after an improved second half display from the Blues.

