"First things first" - Chris Sutton makes big predictions for Chelsea vs Everton as two teams regaining form clash

Football pundit and former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton believes has predicted a 2-0 win for Chelsea when they meet Everton this weekend. The two teams will clash at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, March 18.

Both teams will enter this match in decent form. The Blues have won each of their last three games across the Premier League and UEFA Champions League to get their season back on track. Graham Potter's side are, however, still 10th in the league, 11 points adrift of fourth place.

Everton, meanwhile, have a win and a draw in their last two matches. Sean Dyche's troops beat a high-flying Brentford team 1-0 at Goodison Park in their last match. The victory lifted the Toffees to 15th place, but they are still only a point clear of the relegation zone.

Sutton, however, believes they will not be able to repeat such a result on Saturday. The 1994-95 Premier League winner feels Chelsea will pick up a comfortable victory and wrote in his column for the BBC:

"Chelsea seem to be finding a bit of form, at last. Wouldn't it be something if they won the Champions League under Graham Potter, after such a difficult start for him at Stamford Bridge?

"First things first, though, they should take three points on Saturday."

He added:

"Everton are another team who are decent at home but dreadful away. They have a really tough run-in, by the way, so their form on the road will have to improve at some point if they are going to stay out of the bottom three."

Chelsea will notably enter this match after a 3-1 win over Leicester City in their last outing. The game was the first time they scored more than two goals in a Premier League fixture since December last year.

Chelsea edged Everton when the two teams met earlier this season

Chelsea and Everton have already met this season, clashing at Goodison Park in the opening matchweek of the ongoing Premier League season.

On that occasion, the Blues, managed by Thomas Tuchel, came out 1-0 winners. Jorginho, now at Arsenal, netted the only goal of the contest from the penalty spot in the ninth minute of first-half stoppage time.

The Toffees, who were under Frank Lampard back then, recorded just 37% possession and created no big chances. They did, however, have four shots on target, just two fewer than their opponents.

Poll : 0 votes